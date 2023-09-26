Classic rock will always live on as a genre. The big, buzzing, riff-heavy music that brought giant speakers to stadiums and let six-string players wail with booming drummers and banshee vocalists will live on the radio and in the hearts of music lovers for the rest of time.

But which bands are the most timeless? Which bands will satisfy the classic rock craving for years and years to come? Here are the 10 most timeless classic rock bands.

1. The Jimi Hendrix Experience

It would be impossible to keep the greatest guitar player off this list—not that we would ever want to! Yes, Jimi Hendrix and his The Jimi Hendrix Experience, formed in the late 1960s. The group made waves in the 1960s thanks to Jimi’s prowess on the six-string, his epic songwriting and his smooth growl of a voice. He’ll never be forgotten.

2. Led Zeppelin

This British-born band, which began in the late ’60s and ended after the death of drummer John Bonham has entire radio hours devoted to them on rock ‘n’ roll stations. With a lion of a lead singer in Robert Plant, one of the best guitar players ever in Jimmy Page, and a rhythm section for the ages, Led Zeppelin will live on forever.

3. The Rolling Stones

There is no frontperson bigger or more well-known than Mick Jagger. The hip-shaking, big-mouthed singer wows onstage even today. The frontman for the British-born band The Rolling Stones, formed in 1962, has co-written songs like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” with the acclaimed ‘Stones guitarist Keith Richards and the two will never not be known and loved as a result.

4. The Who

Known for destroying drum kits and smashing guitars onstage, this British-born band, which formed in 1964, is known for hits like “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Baba O’Riley.” They’re also known for cerebral concept albums like Tommy. With an extensive catalog and a reputation for destruction, The Who is a mainstay in the minds of rockers everywhere.

5. Pink Floyd

A bit more of a psychedelic rock band as compared to most others on this list, Pink Floyd, formed in 1965, is known for many albums and songs, from Animals to The Wall, but it’s the group’s iconic record, The Dark Side of the Moon, that lives on biggest and brightest in the imaginations of so many. The songs are incredible and they sync up with The Wizard of Oz movie is a psychedelic fantasy that won’t ever be lost.

6. Queen

Two words. Freddie Mercury. One of the most legendary lead singers, Mercury and his band Queen, formed in 1970, were known for rock operas like their single, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Today, while Mercury has since passed away, the band continues with another lead singer. But it’s their time with Mercury that will be remembered fondly for generations and generations.

7. AC/DC

We had to get at least one Australian band on here! And the obvious choice is AC/DC, formed in 1973. The electrified group perfected a sound and ran with it for as long as they could. The result was the sonic equivalent of a power station turned up to max capacity. With hits like “Thunderstruck” and “Back in Black,” the group and its spine-tingling music will always be known.

8. The Doors

The Doors are a bit more somber than some of the others on this classic rock list. But that’s just because frontman Jim Morrison favored poetry more than power-packed punches with his vocals. But despite the at times flowery language, the Doors belong on this list with as much as any other. Formed in L.A. in the mid-60s, the band and its eerie, sticky songs live on today and will for many years.

9. Creedence Clearwater Revival

Is there a singer on this list who has a better voice than the King of Swamp Rock, John Fogerty? The answer is no. Fronted by Fogerty, Credence Clearwater Revival, which began playing as CCR in the late 1960s, is known for songs like “Fortunate Son” and “Bad Moon Rising.” Each of their blues-rock hits gets the hair on the back of your neck to stand up. That’s why they will always be recalled when thinking of the best rock groups ever.

10. Lynyrd Skynyrd

A Southern rock band for the list, Lynyrd Skynyrd was known for songs like “Free Bird” and “Simple Man” and they mean a great deal to their Southern and classic rock fan brethren alike. Despite a feud with Neil Young, the band, formed in 1964, has lived on thanks to its big swelling songs and lyrics about the Southlands.

