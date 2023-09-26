Taylor Swift Helps Bump Sales of Travis Kelce’s Jersey by 400 Percent

Taylor Swift has already conquered the realms of recorded and live music as well as cinema. Now she’s going after sports.

After appearing at an NFL game ostensibly to root for rumored beau Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend, sales of the tight end’s jersey are up a reported 400 percent, CNN reports.

“Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com,” according to a spokesperson for the NFL’s official e-commerce partner Fanatics.

The Swift effect is real. When she was spotted in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift was seen with Kelce’s mother, and she was decked out in a Chiefs jacket. The two linked up after the game, online footage reveals, where they proceed to cruise off into the Missouri evening in a convertible.

Swift performed at the Arrowhead Stadium back in July, so it’s notable to see her taking in the view from the stands and not from down on the field this time.

The presence of one of the biggest pop stars in the world at an NFL game has sent ripples through the culture. One thinks of “You Belong with Me,” when a teenage Swift sang about being on the bleachers watching the cheer captain on the sidelines. There’s also “Fifteen,” from 2008, when she sang something even more pertinent: In your life you’ll do things / Greater than dating the boy on the football team / But I didn’t know it at 15.

Of course, the “dating” status of Swift and Kelce is still unconfirmed by both parties. That hasn’t stopped the fun. Swift’s newest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is due out October 27, and Kelce’s Chiefs remain one of the best teams in the league.

Swift’s Eras Tour film is set to hit theaters October 13, and it’s already breaking ticket sales records. What further effects will Swift’s association with the NFL have on football? It’s still early in the season. There’s plenty of time to find out.

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images