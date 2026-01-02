The 1970 Album That Overcame a Record Label Firing, Addiction, and Two Broken Hands and Feet

There are sophomore slumps, and then there is the deep valley in which James Taylor found himself following the release of his eponymous debut in 1968. Even one of the misfortunes that befell the folk singer-songwriter would have been enough to deter weaker-willed musicians from continuing a career, and Taylor endured several. First, he was in the first wave of firings via Allen Klein, following the divisive financial manager’s takeover of The Beatles’ Apple.

On top of that, Taylor was actively battling addiction. After Klein dropped Taylor from Apple, the singer-songwriter “limped back to America to lick my wounds and recover from a h***** habit and go through opium withdrawal,” Taylor told Uncut in 2025. “Something that I did a number of times in the following years.”

In the summer of 1969, Taylor got into a motorcycle accident on Martha’s Vineyard that left him with broken hands and feet. Even if he was emotionally and mentally well enough to work on his next record, the physical injuries prevented him from playing guitar for months. Despite these major setbacks, Taylor persisted with his second album, his major breakthrough, which he released in 1970.

James Taylor Overcame the Odds to Make ‘Sweet Baby James’

James Taylor likely thought his career was on the up and up when he auditioned for George Harrison and Paul McCartney in the late 1960s, which inevitably made his fall from Apple’s roster all the more painful. Nevertheless, Taylor pushed through his firing, addiction, and physical injuries to create what would become his second and first commercially successful album, Sweet Baby James. Peter Asher, the same man who helped arrange Taylor’s audition for Apple, called the singer-songwriter while he was in rehab and invited him to Los Angeles, citing a potential record deal with Warner Bros.

“I got the deal, and we went to Sunset Sound and cut Sweet Baby James on 16-track with a small band, Carole King on piano, myself, Danny Kortchmar on guitar, Russ Kunkel on drums, and Leland Sklar on bass. That was my core band for a while. The success was a surprise. ‘Fire and Rain’ was a No. 1 single, and so we were all off and running. I really like Sweet Baby James. The songs came fast.”

Taylor said that although he typically went into the studio with around two-thirds of the album already written, Sweet Baby James was different. The time Taylor had to wait for his hands and feet to heal allowed him to come into the studio “more than enough prepared, so the album was recorded really quickly,” he explained.

Sweet Baby James went triple platinum and peaked at No. 3 in the States, solidifying Taylor’s place at the forefront of the burgeoning singer-songwriter movement of the early 1970s.

