Born on This Day in 1948, the Singer-Songwriter Who Penned the Premier Line Dancing Tune of the 1990s

When one thinks of the song “Achy Breaky Heart”, they think of line dancing, 90s classic country tunes, mullets, etc. Few might think of the name Don Von Tress, and that’s an enormous shame, in my opinion.

Videos by American Songwriter

Despite Billy Ray Cyrus being the face and voice behind one of the most popular country tunes of the decade, he didn’t actually write the song. He also wasn’t the first person to record it, either. That songwriting credit goes to Don Von Tress, who was born on this very day, January 2, in 1948. Let’s take a look at this massively underrated singer-songwriter’s legacy in the country music world, shall we?

The Legacy of Don Von Tress

Don Von Tress was born on this day in 1948 in Indiana. He first started his foray into music in high school, as he was a member of several bands. Once he became an adult, Von Tress served in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot, starting in 1969. After serving his time, Von Tress returned to music as more of a hobby and worked as a wallpaper hanger.

“I’d been that guy that was wanting to hear a song of mine on the radio,” Von Tress said in 2019. “I just kept plugging away.”

Around that time, Billy Ray Cyrus was also struggling to hit it big in the country music world. Their paths would eventually meet. While messing around with some music equipment and a guitar in his basement, Von Tress came up with what would eventually become “Achy Breaky Heart”.

The song was first released in 1991 by The Marcy Brothers under the title “Don’t Tell My Heart”. It wasn’t until 1992 that Cyrus released his version, and it quickly became his signature song. “Achy Breaky Heart” hit the Top 10 across the globe, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

When “Achy Breaky Heart” first began to gain traction, Von Tress lived in Cybress Inn, Tennessee, with his wife, Jeanne. It has since become a cult classic, and Billy Ray Cyrus’ most famous song.

“We were right in the middle of that tornado,” Von Tress said in an interview with Washington Post per People. “When it exploded, it was just mind-boggling. It dominated everything.”

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images