3 Country Story Songs That Sound More Like Short Films

Country story songs, no matter the era, tend to pull in the listener with their captivating (or, sometimes, shocking or comedic) narratives. Whether you like a funny country story song or one with deeper themes, you won’t have to look far to find them. Story songs are at the heart of country music. And some of the best story songs hit the airwaves between 1969 and 1989. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we?

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“Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn (1969)

When one thinks of country story songs, one often thinks of this autobiographical tale from the legendary country crooner Loretta Lynn. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” was written and sung by Loretta Lynn. It recounts her childhood growing up in a poverty-stricken family in Kentucky. Lynn pays homage to her parents, who both worked relentlessly to raise their children despite their hardships.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” would resonate with listeners in a big way in 1969. It became a No. 1 hit on the US and Canadian country charts. The tune also made it to No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, almost landing it in crossover hit territory.

“Coat Of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton (1971)

Remember this stunning little tune from Dolly Parton? “Coat Of Many Colors” is just one of many story songs by the queen of country, but I think it deserves a spot on this list the most. Released in 1971 off of the album of the same name, “Coat Of Many Colors” tells the story of Parton’s mother, who stitched up a coat for Parton out of rags. It’s similar to Lynn’s story of a poverty-stricken upbringing, with a positive and fond edge that delighted listeners when it was first released. “Coat Of Many Colors” was a No. 4 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart in the US.

“Two Dozen Roses” by Shenandoah (1989)

“Two Dozen Roses” by Shenandoah was a No. 1 hit on the country charts in both Canada and the US when it was released in 1989. And I can see why. This country tune’s narrator offers up hypothetical scenarios as he tries to work through why his lover has left him. He wonders if it was because he sent one dozen instead of two dozen roses. Or maybe he sent her too young of a bottle of wine. There’s a bit of humor to this one that balances out the bite.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns