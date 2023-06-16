The 6 Best Female Rock Bands of the 1960s

The middle years of the 20th century were the salad days of rock and roll. The whole genre was green. But in a business (music), and genre (rock) often dominated by men, there were some enormously talented female-fronted rock bands making waves and setting standards.

Videos by American Songwriter

In fact, it’s likely you haven’t heard of many of these groups—until now. Yes, there were some like Ace of Cups and the Shaggs, but for every Ace of Cups, there are three more bands with as much skill and not as much notoriety.

Below are six of the best female rock bands of the 1960s. Let’s celebrate these artists and inflate their legacy.

1. Goldie and the Ginger Breads

Formed in 1962, the band enjoyed a five-year run into 1967. Comprised of Ginger Bianco, Margo Lewis, Carol MacDonald, and Genya “Goldie” Zelkowitz, this all-gal group was the first of its kind to sign to a major label, linking with Decca in 1963 and Atlantic in 1964. Together, they released a number of singles and in 2021 the group released the compilation, Thinking About the Good Times: Complete Recordings 1964-1966.

2. Continental Co-ets

Founded in 1963, this all-gal group was comprised of students of Fulda High School. The members were Nancy Hofmann, Carol Goins, Vicki Steinman and Carolyn Behr. Later, it included Hofmann’s sister, MaryJo Hofmann. Over five years the group, which broke up in 1967, cut a few songs—though, sadly, not enough.

3. The Debutantes

Formed in 1964 in Detroit, Michigan by 14-year-old Jan McClellan, the band also included Lynn Hawkins and Diane Abray. The band recorded “A New Love Today” in 1966 and the all-gal group appeared on television a few times before disbanding in 1969 after a four-month tour of Asia.

4. Dara Puspita

Dara Puspita is from Surabaya, Indonesia. Active in the 1960s and into the early ’70s, the group was comprised of Titiek Adji Rachman, Susy Nander, Lies Adji Rachman, and Titiek Hamzah. The band played together, even though their country’s government saw rock music as a bad influence from the West. To date, the band boasts seven LPs and a number of EPs and singles.

5. The Pleasure Seekers

Formed in 1964 in Detroit, Michigan, this all-female group continued to make music into the 1970s. The original lineup for The Pleasure Seekers included lead singers Suzi Quatro and Patti Quatro, Nancy Ball, Mary Lou Ball, and Diane Baker. They released a couple of singles in the ’60s and have since released a handful of compilation albums. Later, in the band’s career, it was known as Cradle.

6. Daughters of Eve

Formed in 1965 in Chicago, Daughters of Eve released a handful of songs in the 1960s before breaking up in 1968. Like all of the groups on this list, we could use more music from this band, which was originally comprised of Judy Johnson, Marsha Tomal, Andrea Levin, and Debi Pomeroy.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images