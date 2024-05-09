5 Great Songs by Buffalo Springfield/Poco Co-Founder Richie Furay

Richie Furay, the sweet-voiced singer, songwriter, and guitarist who co-founded the pioneering country/folk/rock group’s Buffalo Springfield and Poco, celebrated his 80th birthday on May 9, 2024.

Furay made important vocal and songwriting contributions to both bands, and he later enjoyed success as part of the supergroup The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band and as a solo artist.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Buffalo Springfield in 1997. Furay released his most recent solo effort, a country-covers album titled In the Country, in 2022. He also is in the process of winding down a series of farewell concerts.

In honor of Furay’s milestone birthday, and the great songs he’s helped create during his 50-plus-year career, here are five memorable tunes from his various musical endeavors:

“A Child’s Claim to Fame” – Buffalo Springfield (1967)

The songwriting for Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 self-titled debut album was basically split between Furay’s bandmates Neil Young and Stephen Stills. Furay, meanwhile, shared lead vocal duties with Stills. By the band’s second album, Buffalo Springfield Again (1967), Richie had begun contributing songs to the band as well.

“A Child’s Claim to Fame” was one of many standout tracks of the album, a joyfully melodic country rock tune highlighted by Furay’s soaring lead vocals. Famed Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton added dobro to the song.

“Kind Woman” – Buffalo Springfield (1968)

Furay wrote the gentle, romantic folk ballad “Kind Woman” for his wife, Nancy, to whom he’s been married since 1967. He recorded the song shortly before Buffalo Springfield broke up, and the track is featured on the band’s final album, Last Time Around (1968).

“Kind Woman” features bass by Jim Messina, who had replaced founding Buffalo Springfield bassist Bruce Palmer after Palmer was deported to Canada following an arrest for drug possession. The track also featured a guest appearance by pedal-steel player Rusty Young.

Later in 1968, Furay, Messina, and Young formed Poco with bassist Randy Meisner and drummer George Grantham.

“A Good Feelin’ to Know” – Poco (1972)

“A Good Feelin’ to Know” was among Furay’s most memorable tunes he contributed to Poco during his tenure with the band. The uplifting, melodic country-rock tune Furay accompanied by soaring harmonies from Timothy B. Schmit, who had replaced Meisner on bass in 1969.

“Fallin’ in Love” – The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band (1974)

In 1973, Furay left Poco and formed The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band with frequent Eagles collaborator J.D. Souther and former Byrds/Flying Burrito Brothers bassist Chris Hillman. The group enjoyed some major success with their 1974 self-titled debut album.

Furay wrote and sang lead on “Fallin’ in Love,” which reached No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune was another melodic rock song, with a catchy chorus and infectious harmonies.

The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

Internal conflicts and decreasing commercial interest led to the band’s breakup after releasing a second album, Trouble in Paradise, in 1975.

“I Still Have Dreams” – Richie Furay (1979)

Furay released his debut solo album, I’ve Got a Reason, in 1976. Three years later, he enjoyed his biggest solo chart success with the title track of his 1979 album I Still Have Dreams.

The soulful folk-rock tune peaked at No. 39 on the Hot 100.

