3 Eagles Concerts Every Fan Should See

When you put on music from the classic rock band known as the Eagles, it’s as if you’re introduced to an artist’s palate of emotional colors. In one moment, the band is blissful and intoxicating. At another, they are moody and brooding. Yet in third moment, the band can toggle between mysterious and warm.

Indeed, the Eagles offer fans myriad sonic avenues and pathways down which to travel and explore. And this is especially the case during the groups live concerts. Here below, we wanted to dive into three such concerts—indeed, three shows every fan of the band should see.

1. Melbourne, Australia (2004)

This 2004 live show from Melbourne, Australia’s Rod Laver Arena features the band during their second phase of existence. Founded in 1971 the Eagles stuck together until 1980 before going on hiatus. They came back in 1994 and continued until 2016 only to reconnect again in 2017. This concert from that second phase showcases the band performing some of its biggest hits, including, “Hotel California.” Check it out here below.

2. London (2022)

This show from London, England’s Hyde Park brings the modern day version of the band to audiences. And the fan-shot concert is a gem amongst videos of the band (as there simply just aren’t many out there). Check out the band perform songs like “Life’s Been Good” and “Rocky Mountain Way.” View the lo-fi but lovable show here below.

3. Detroit (2023)

Another recent show from the most recent incarnation of the band, this concert from Detroit, Michigan, in 2023 displays the Eagles playing famed songs like “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Desperado” and “I Can’t Tell You Why.” Sometimes we just need to see our favorite group at any stage in their development, to know and feel they are still with us. Do just that via this fan-shot concert here below from the Motor City.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images