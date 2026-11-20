With a career spanning decades, Randy Travis left his mark on country music thanks to hits like “Forever and Ever, Amen,” “On the Other Hand,” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” He also earned more than a few accolades, with seven Grammys and nearly a dozen ACM Awards. But all that changed in 2013. Sadly, that year, Travis suffered a stroke that severely limited his speech and mobility. Watching his gift slip away, the country singer wasn’t about to let the stroke define his life. And according to Travis and his wife, Mary, they received more than enough love from Dolly Parton.

Even before his stroke, Travis shared a long history with the Queen of Country Music. It was back in 1988 that Dolly decided to sit on the singer’s lap at the CMA Awards. She followed that by presenting him with an award. The two even joined forces for “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind.” It was featured on Travis’ Heroes and Friends album. And according to Mary, “Everything she touched in life turned to gold. And that’s just Dolly Parton.”

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But Travis and Mary remembered Dolly for a different reason. When Travis suffered his stroke, he faced a long road to recovery. While grateful for the love and support from friends, family, and fans, the singer got a surprise visit from Dolly. Recalling what she said, Mary revealed, “The first thing she told him, she said, ‘I knew that stroke couldn’t have you.’ She let me know that she loved Randy Travis, and I better take care of Randy Travis.”

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Earns 82 Global Sales Certifications Across 14 Countries]

The Moment Randy Travis Learned Dolly Parton Passed Away

Always holding that memory close, Travis and Mary never imagined a world without Dolly. But sadly, in August, the world lost one of its brightest stars when she passed away after a brief battle with cancer.

Having shared more than a few special moments together, Mary explained how she learned of Dolly’s passing when her phone started to ring. “It stops you in your tracks. You just go silent. You don’t know what to say.”

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As for Travis, his reaction to losing a close friend was simply silence. “He just dropped his head and he was quiet for 30 minutes.”

Like millions of fans around the world, Travis and Mary mourned the loss of Dolly. But for Travis, he never forgot the advice she once gave him. “She was the one who always encouraged him. You keep it country!”

Doing exactly that, Travis never allowed his love for country music to fade. And while Dolly might be gone, her words continued to carry a special meaning for the singer and his wife. For them, she was more than the Queen of Country Music. She was a friend who showed up when they needed her most.

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