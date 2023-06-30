The 9 Best Glam Rock Bands

Primarily, the sub-genre known as glam rock was popular in the first half of the 1970s, from 1971 to 1975. Short-lived but very influential, the musical style was born in the U.K. and has been participated in by artists both outside the country and in those years.

But what is glam rock? Well, it’s a style of rock and roll performed by fancy frontpeople, often men. Think: Elton John, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury and any other who might prance around onstage with a codpiece, platform shoes and eye makeup while melting your face.

And who are the best of the best in this style of music—those who captivate visually and musically? Find out the nine best glam rock bands below.

1. Queen

Formed in London in 1970 and fronted by the giant-voiced singer Freddie Mercury, Queen released hits like “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.” With a 2018 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a legacy unparalleled for their stage presence and stick choruses, Queen will reign forever.

2. David Bowie

British-born singer David Bowie is known for many things. In that way, he can be distilled to one superpower: reinvention. He’s also a world-class songwriter and singer, let’s not forget. Bowie achieved the height of his glam rock phase thanks to Broadway-esque concept albums like The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

3. Prince

Born in 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Prince was 12 or 13 years old when the glam rock movement got going. It obviously influenced him. The sexually provocative iconic songwriter flaunted his good looks and often wore clothes that brought out his lithe feminine side. While his career came a bit later, achieving great heights in the ’80s, you can certainly consider Price glam.

4. Alice Cooper

Born 10 years earlier than Prince, Alice Cooper was known for his big ovals of eye makeup, his skin-showing clothes, long hair and even his traditionally feminine stage name (Alice). Cooper is one of the greatest musical entertainers of the 20th century. Born in Detroit, Cooper is a legend around the world.

5. Elton John

It doesn’t get more glamorous than Elton John. With flowing boas, glitter-rimmed glasses as tall as skyscrapers and a voice for the ages, Sir Elton, who released his seminal album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, in 1973, defined what it means to be glam—doing so often with a grand piano of all things.

6. KISS

What if you got a rock band together with four or even five Elton Johns? What if they wore face paint, eye makeup and wrote hit songs? Then, of course, you’d have the New York City-born hard rock band KISS. Formed in 1973, KISS took the glam bull by the horns and has yet to let it go.

7. T. Rex

Formed in 1967, the British-born rock band T. Rex made a name for itself in the glam rock style, helping to pioneer the genre, beginning in 1970 with its first hit song, “Ride a White Swan.” Then more success came thanks to the 1971 album, Electric Warrior, which hit No. 1 in the U.K.

8. New York Dolls

Formed in the Big Apple in 1971, New York Dolls became known as a top punk band. As their career progressed they were known for wearing androgynous, if not flamboyant outfits, that included high heels, make-up, spandex and dresses.

9. Iggy Pop

Another to make eye-liner famous, Iggy Pop had a close relationship with David Bowie, who appears on the all-time classic 1977 song “The Passenger,” below. Seemingly supremely comfortable with himself and his body, Pop often performs shirtless and has even exposed himself to big audiences. Today, he is a beloved figure in rock music.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images