5 Otherworldly Live Moments in Honor of David Bowie

A lot can be said about David Bowie. He was a rock legend, one of the most influential there ever was, and still is. He was an untouchable cultural icon who embodied all things cool, and whose style will live on just as long as his sound. He was an inventive artist and onstage risk-taker to the point where his performances can be chalked up to nothing less than otherworldly.

Here are five otherworldly live moments in honor of David Bowie, who passed away on this day in 2016 at the age of 69.

“Starman” Top Of The Pops, 1972

In the thick of his glam rock era, Bowie stuns in this 1972 performance of “Starman” on Top Of The Pops. The legend gives an effortless show, equipped with a knowing smile, an outrageous jumpsuit, striking scarlet mullet, and out-of-place acoustic guitar.

“Space Oddity” Live, 1973

Filmed at the Marquee Club in London in October 1973, Bowie electrifies with his performance of “Space Oddity,” dressed in a similar jumpsuit, mullet, and acoustic guitar combo. The song is a striking piece of music on its own, but its singer launches the tune out of this world.

“Heroes” Live at Earls Court, 1978

Bowie may be a toned-down version of the singer in the videos prior, but his artistry still packs a punch in this performance of “Heroes.” He has a captivating presence and commanding stance that make even the incredible band behind him disappear.

“Modern Love” at Live Aid, 1985

This vibrant performance of “Modern Love” at Live Aid sees the star let loose, tearing up the stage and roaring out lyrics from somewhere deep and guttural. The song is naturally a fun one, but Bowie turns it up a notch to deliver a dance-inducing riot of a tune.

“Life On Mars” Live at Radio City Music Hall, 2005

Bowie gives a throat-tightening, eye-watering performance of his explosive classic, “Life on Mars,” in the video below. The moment would mark one of his final live performances. He left everything on the stage that night.

Photo credit NILS MEILVANG/AFP via Getty Images