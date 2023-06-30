We Asked AI to Write a Song About President Obama in the Style of Bruce Springsteen – Take a Look at the Results

It’s well known that former President Barack Obama and iconic rocker Bruce Springsteen are good pals. You might even call it a bromance. The two show up at concerts together and even created a book and podcast series, Renegades: Born in the USA.

But, as far as we know, Springsteen hasn’t penned, recorded, or released a song about the former U.S. President… until now! Well, kind of. We asked our old friends at ChatGPT what a song written by the 73-year-old New Jersey-born Springsteen about the 61-year-old Hawaiian-born Obama might look like.

“A Fire Inside”

(Verse 1)

In the land of dreams, where hope was calling,

A man stepped forth, with a vision enthralling,

Born to lead, with a fire inside,

He stood tall, with America as his bride.

(Chorus)

Oh, Barack Obama, a beacon of light,

With words that soared, through the darkest of nights,

He brought us together, with love and grace,

A leader for the ages, our nation to embrace.

(Verse 2)

From the streets of Chicago, to the White House door,

He spoke of change, like never before,

With a steady hand, he faced the storm,

Fighting for justice, in a world torn.

(Chorus)

Oh, Barack Obama, a beacon of light,

With words that soared, through the darkest of nights,

He brought us together, with love and grace,

A leader for the ages, our nation to embrace.

(Bridge)

In the face of adversity, he stood strong,

A symbol of hope, when things went wrong,

He fought for healthcare, for every soul,

An unwavering spirit, making us whole.

(Verse 3)

Through trials and triumphs, he carried on,

A voice for the voiceless, a champion,

With empathy and wisdom, he led the way,

Inspiring millions, to seize the day.

(Chorus)

Oh, Barack Obama, a beacon of light,

With words that soared, through the darkest of nights,

He brought us together, with love and grace,

A leader for the ages, our nation to embrace.

(Outro)

As the sun sets on his time in the chair,

We’ll remember his legacy, beyond compare,

Barack Obama, a symbol of hope,

In our hearts forever, his spirit shall elope.

Final Thoughts

This song from Bot Bruce has a definite folk quality. Especially the ending,

As the sun sets on his time in the chair,

We’ll remember his legacy, beyond compare,

Barack Obama, a symbol of hope,

In our hearts forever, his spirit shall elope.

While the track may not be the type of finished tune that Springsteen would release to the world, it gets the point across. You can easily envision Springsteen sitting around a rustic table in some cabin, drinking a beer with the former president, and, with a smile on his face, busting out a song just like this to offer his friend an ode.

Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images