The Beach Boys Could Continue Without Mike Love as Al Jardine Addresses the Band’s Uncertain Future

For more than three decades, Al Jardine and Mike Love shared the stage with the Beach Boys. Having helped form the group, Jardine and Love watched as hits like “Kokomo” and “Good Vibrations” dominated the airwaves. If that wasn’t enough, the band produced numerous classics that included “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “California Girls.” But recently, the Beach Boys made headlines after Love appeared unresponsive on stage. Causing concern amongst fans, his former bandmate, Jardine, expressed his thoughts on his friend and whether the Beach Boys could continue without Love.

Although the legacy of the Beach Boys continued, Love and Jardine had a few disagreements over the years. During the 1990s, the two had a massive falling out over the band’s name. And not long after, Jardine decided to explore a different route with his group, the Pet Sounds Band. As for Love, he remained in the classic lineup. But after needing to cancel a series of shows due to his health, many wondered if the end was nearing for the Beach Boys.

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Speaking with Rolling Stone, Jardine believed that even if Love retired, the Beach Boys would continue no matter the lineup. “I think the brand will go on and on and on. I don’t know about performing. Performance-wise, I haven’t a clue what would happen. We’ll find out.”

This is the most depressing video I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/vL4zIOPXhF — aidan! (@obviouslystevie) October 11, 2026

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Al Jardine Shocked And Depressed Over Mike Love’s Health

With the Beach Boys producing a timeless sound, Jardine was more worried about his friend than any legacy. When watching Love on stage, the singer said, “It’s shocking and I was really depressed. I had to really shake myself out of it just to get onstage [that night]. Just the optics of it were just awful and I’m speechless. Obviously, he’s a total pro.”

According to Jardine, the only person who was making Love perform was Love. “He wants to be onstage, but he just doesn’t know how not to do it. He doesn’t know what else to do, so I think he’s trapped.”

While fans pondered what the future of the Beach Boys might look like, Jardine only cared about one thing – Love. And his professional advice – “I think he needs to repair himself.” Whether the Beach Boys continued with the Pet Sounds Band or eventually found another path, Jardine appeared to believe the music could wait for now.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)