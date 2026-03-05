Beach Boys Member Bids Farewell After Six Decades, Says “It’s Time for Part Three of My Lengthy Musical Career!”

In April 1965, Bruce Johnston’s career changed forever when he started performing with the Beach Boys, filling in for Brian Wilson. If that wasn’t enough, that same year, he also offered his talents on the hit song “California Girls.” Loving not just his talent but the positivity he brought to the group, the Beach Boys eventually made him a permanent member. But the time has come for Johnston to start a different chapter in his career, as he announced he was leaving the Beach Boys.

The news of Johnston’s departure comes as a shock, given that he spent six decades with the group. Now, with the singer leaving, Mike Love is the last remaining original member of the Beach Boys touring band.

Releasing a statement of his decision to leave the Beach Boys, Johnston saw it as just another chapter in his career. “It’s time for Part Three of my lengthy musical career! I can write songs forever and wait until you hear what’s coming!!! As my major talent beyond singing is songwriting, now is the time to get serious again.”

Who Will Replace Bruce Johnston?

Even with Johnston turning 84 in June, the singer had no motivation to end his career just yet. “I am excited to join the Beach Boys for performances on special occasions and will see everyone at The Hollywood Bowl as we celebrate our Nation’s 250th Birthday!! This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys musical legacy.”

Taking a moment to thank Johnston for his decades of service to the Beach Boys, Love said in his own statement. “Bruce Johnston is one of the greatest songwriters, vocalists, and keyboardists of our time. We’ve had the honor of his performance and participation for many many years with the Beach Boys. Change is always promised in life, today we find ourselves in a chapter of change, but not an end.”

As for who will take over for Johnston – the Beach Boys announced that Chris Cron, the singer for a Beach Boys cover band, will join them on stage.

While Johnston may be stepping away from touring full-time, his decades with the group helped shape the sound and legacy that made the Beach Boys one of the most iconic bands in music history.

