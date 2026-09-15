The Best and Worst Song From Every Beatles Album of the Beatlemania Era

There’s a best and worst song on virtually every album out there. But picking the best and worst from a band like The Beatles is no easy task. If you don’t agree with my rankings of songs from the Fab Four’s “Beatlemania” era, you’re probably not alone. This list is extremely subjective to taste, forewarning!

Best Song on ‘Please Please Me’ (1963) — “I Saw Her Standing There”

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This song is still so gorgeous after all these years. It’s pretty shocking that Paul McCartney and John Lennon wrote this rock and roll banger at such a young age. “I Want To Hold Your Hand” was just on the cusp of taking this spot, but I had to go with the former for nostalgia’s sake.

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Worst Song on ‘Please Please Me’ (1963) — “There’s A Place”

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This was an easy entry, considering how many people really don’t like this particular track. Lennon’s harmonica is just too shrill for me, personally.

Best Song on ‘With The Beatles’ (1963) — “All My Loving”

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An obvious choice! “All My Loving” is an example of one of McCartney’s best early-career songwriting efforts. Even Lennon said the song was “a damn good piece of work” in his 1980 Playboy interview.

Worst Song on ‘With The Beatles’ (1963) — “Devil In Her Heart”

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With The Beatles really did have a ton of great songs, so picking the worst came down to selecting the one song I completely forgot about from that album. “Devil In Her Heart” isn’t a terrible tune, but it’s pretty forgettable in my book.

Best Song on ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (1964) — “Can’t Buy Me Love”

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This rockin’ tune is impossible to get out of one’s head after just one listen. It’s upbeat, boasts some killer songwriting, and is as catchy as it gets.

Worst Song on ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (1964) — “I’m Happy Just To Dance With You”

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This might be a controversial choice to some, but “I’m Happy Just To Dance With You” is just too mild and weak for my taste, even though George Harrison’s vocal delivery isn’t half bad. Lennon would later say that he would “never have sung it [himself].” Ouch.

Best Song on ‘Beatles For Sale’ (1964) — “Eight Days A Week”

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I have to admit, I’m not the biggest fan of Beatles For Sale. It’s too cover-heavy for me. But “Eight Days A Week”, one of the album’s originals, is easily the most memorable song from that album.

Worst Song on ‘Beatles For Sale’ (1964) — “Mr. Moonlight”

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I love John Lennon’s powerful vocal intro on this song. But the rest of it is just not up to par, in my opinion. That organ solo doesn’t quite fit, and Lennon’s vocals aren’t at their best for the bulk of the song.

Best Song on ‘Help!’ (1965) — “Yesterday”

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This was an easy pick. “Yesterday” has become one of The Beatles’ most memorable and beloved tunes, and it stands out in such a major way compared to the rest of the songs on Help!

Worst Song on ‘Help!’ (1965) — “Dizzy Miss Lizzy”

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Lennon’s vocals sound incredible on this song. It’s a shame that they’re basically drowned out by a far-too-repetitive and honestly annoying guitar riff and Ringo Starr going a little too hard on the drums. Both overpower the whole song, in my opinion.

Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns