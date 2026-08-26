The Downcast Temptations Hit That Hinted at Turmoil and Tragedy Behind the Scenes

The Temptations switched gears in the late 60s. They left behind the smoothness of their early hits for a harder-edged sound that soon became known as psychedelic soul. Perhaps the turning point for this transformation was the 1967 single “I Wish It Would Rain”.

The song marked one of the final major performances with the group by their mercurial lead singer. And the lyrics came from one of their key behind-the-scenes songwriters. Sadly, that young man couldn’t withstand the pain behind the song’s words.

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The Lyricist’s Pain

Cornelius Grant served an important role with The Temptations. He was the group’s musical director, played guitar on their sessions and behind them on stage, and occasionally wrote music for their songs. His friend, Rodger Penzabene, started contributing lyrics to various Motown songs through his association with Grant.

Penzabene and Grant sat in the studio one day in 1967 listening to The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. They marveled at the depth of the lyrics and music. Grant encouraged Penzabene about his own lyrics, especially for the upcoming Temptations song “I Wish It Would Rain”. The song was earmarked for release as a single once the band added their vocals.

Grant noted afterward that he couldn’t seem to cheer up Penzabene on that occasion. “I Wish It Would Rain”, which featured music by Barrett Strong and Temptations’ producer Norman Whitfield, was indeed released as a single in December 1967. A week later, Penzabene took his own life at just 22 years old. The Motown legend claims that Penzabene’s wife had been cheating on him, but Penzabene’s family has pushed back against this version of the story.

Ruffin Ruffles Feathers

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The man singing Penzabene’s lyrics to “I Wish It Would Rain” was David Ruffin. Over the previous few years, Ruffin had usurped Eddie Kendricks as the Temps’ singer on most singles. On this particular track, producer Whitfield purposely raised the key so that Ruffin would be forced to strain, thus conveying the narrator’s anguish.

Ruffin was dealing with his own demons at the time, notably a drug addiction. His behavior had started to rankle the other members of the group, especially when he insisted that he be listed as the group leader, an honor that had been bestowed on other Motown stars such as Diana Ross and Martha Reeves.

The Temptations fired Ruffin when he failed to show for a concert in 1968. For a few weeks after, Ruffin would suddenly show up at the group’s concerts, leap up on stage, and grab the mike from his replacement (Dennis Edwards) to sing the band’s hits. Eventually, the group thought about letting him back in the group, only to change their minds when he again failed to show up at a gig.

Behind the Lyrics to “I Wish It Would Rain”

“I Wish It Would Rain” features a narrator who beckons Mother Nature to fall into line with his own cloudy feelings. “Sunshine, blue skies, please go away,” Ruffin beckons. “My girl has found another and gone away.” “I know to you, it might sound strange,” he admits. “But I wish it would rain.”

He defends the tears that fall unabated: “Listen, I gotta cry ‘cause crying eases the pain.” Later, he explains that a good downpour would allow him to hide. “My eyes search the sky desperately for rain/’Cause raindrops will hide my teardrops.”

Ruffin’s vocal performance is a marvel, as he captures every last bit of torment in Penzabene’s eloquent lyrics. “I Wish It Would Rain” hit No. 4 in 1968, one of the last hurrahs for the version of The Temptations that, due to turmoil and tragedy, was primed for a drastic change in artistic direction.

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