The Frank Sinatra ‘Playboy’ Interview That Inspired Kris Kristofferson’s 1970 Hit “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

“I’m for anything that gets you through the night,” said Frank Sinatra in a 1963 interview with Playboy, “be it prayer, tranquilizers or a bottle of Jack Daniel’s.” In the interview, Sinatra goes on to talk about religion and everyone was entitled to their own spiritual journey, but it was that one line that stuck with Kris Kristofferson. Before the lyrics were even written, Kristofferson already had the title for a new song thanks to the chairman of the board.



At the time, Kristofferson was working as a helicopter pilot while writing and allegedly hand-delivered another song “Sunday Morning Coming Down” to Johnny Cash by landing his copter on Cash’s property. Shortly after serving as a captain in the U.S. Army and earning a master’s degree at Oxford University, Kristofferson turned down a higher rank in the military to pursue a career as a songwriter.



After moving to Nashville, Kristofferson lived in a run-down tenement and worked as a janitor for Columbia Records before taking a job as a pilot transporting passengers and supplies in from Louisiana to offshore petroleum facilities.

Sexual Healing

Armed with another title for a song, “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” Kristofferson began writing the song one evening while waiting in his helicopter. The song is told from the perspective of a man who isn’t looking for alcohol, drugs or any of Sinatra’s aforementioned spiritual direction or vices to get through the night. Instead, he just wants the company of a woman.

Take the ribbon from your hair

Shake it loose and let it fall

Layin’ soft upon my skin

Like the shadows on the wall

Come and lay down by my side

Till the early mornin’ light

All I’m takin’ is your time

Help me make it through the night

I don’t care who’s right or wrong

The lyrics imply something more illicit in the affair—Let the devil take tomorrow—but it’s better than being alone.



I don’t try to understand

Let the devil take tomorrow

Lord tonight I need a friend

Yesterday is dead and gone

And tomorrow’s out of sight

And it’s sad to be alone

Released on Kristofferson’s 1970 debut Kristofferson, “Help Me Make It Through the Night” was covered that year by Sammi Smith, on her No. 1 country album of the same name, and topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.



Since its release, Kristofferson’s lonesome tale was covered nearly 500 times by Cash, Elvis Presley, Tammy Wynette, Joan Baez, Glen Campbell, Percy Sledge, Loretta Lynn, Jerry Lee Lewis, Glady Knight, Willie Nelson, and Peggy Lee, among many others.

Photo: Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images