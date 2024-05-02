Wynonna Judd and Lucinda Williams Join Waxahatchee at the Ryman for Special Encore

Last night (May 1), Katie Crutchfield and her band Waxahatchee took the stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to support their most recent release, Tigers Blood. After an exhilarating set, Crutchfield blew the crowd away by inviting a pair of legends to the stage for an encore. Wynonna Judd and Lucinda Williams came out for a brief but unforgettable performance to wrap up the evening.

Judd and Crutchfield worked together in the past. She co-wrote and sang on Waxahatchee’s 2022 single “Other Side.” Crutchfield spoke about the single in a statement at the time. “Working with Wynonna and Cactus on the song was one of the more creatively stimulating and exciting experiences I’ve had in my songwriting career,” she wrote. “Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor,” she added.

Wynonna Judd, Lucinda Williams Take the Stage with Waxahatchee

However, they didn’t perform their collaborative track for the Ryman audience. Instead, they came together to sing “Love Is Alive,” which was a No. 1 single from The Judds’ 1985 album Why Not Me. Watch a fan-shot video of the performance below.

@Steven_Hyden Wynonna Judd ft Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman pic.twitter.com/xkUyGDDwv9 — 📀 C. Grrrrrbrrr 📀 (@CGrrrrrbrrr) May 2, 2024

Crutchfield has also taken much influence from Williams over the years. As a result, songs she has penned regularly work their way into Waxahatchee sets. Additionally, they covered “Fruits of My Labor” on the deluxe edition of their 2020 album Saint Cloud.

Williams joined Waxahatchee to perform “Abandoned” from her 1988 self-titled album, according to Setlist.FM

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images