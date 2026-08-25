The Iconic Words Dolly Parton Once Joked Could End Up on Her Tombstone

Dolly Parton has tragically passed away at the age of 80, per an announcement from her family on August 25, 2026. The cross-genre music icon and inarguable Queen of Country had been suffering from health issues since around 2025. She had recently cancelled a number of appearances ahead of her passing.

In her 80 years on this earth, Dolly Parton dedicated her life and art to making people smile. She didn’t often talk about the dark subject of death. Though, she did share a number of vulnerable words about her longtime husband, Carl Dean, who passed in March 2025, and their relationship. Since she didn’t talk about her own mortality often, one might wonder what hopes Parton might have had for her own passing, what words might make it to her tombstone.

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One Vanity Fair writer mused over one particular quote of Parton’s. And I definitely wouldn’t be shocked if it actually made it to the icon’s tombstone.

Dolly Parton Made a Career Out of Her Voice, Storytelling, and Signature Look; And That Look Might Just Influence Her Tombstone’s Etchings

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So, what words did Dolly Parton hope would end up on her tombstone? We don’t know for sure. But Vanity Fair writer Michael Hogan believes that a particular phrase of hers, uttered often over the years, might just make it to her marker. They’re words that diehard Dolly fans have certainly heard before:

“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap!”

Back in 2008, Hogan attended a Dolly Parton performance at Radio City Music Hall and wrote about the experience. In that piece, he dropped a passing comment about what could possibly become reality now that the Queen of Country has passed away.

“As you’d expect, there were several requisite cracks about her ample bust size, as well as a recitation of the line that may end up on her tombstone: ‘It costs a lot of money to look this cheap!’” Hogan wrote.

That original quote from Parton is difficult to trace down. But she definitely whipped it out often, from live performances to social media. It became her go-to reference for her blonde, done-up aesthetic, which was inspired by “the town tramp” she grew up with. Her look, her kindness, and her incredible songwriting ability together led to one of the most legendary careers in country music history.

Rest in peace, queen.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images