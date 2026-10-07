3 No. 1 Hit Songs From 1977 With Lyrics Every 70s Kid Remembers

There are songs that define growing up for everyone. Here are a few No. 1 hit songs from 1977 that every 70s kid remembers.

“Rich Girl” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

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“You’re a rich girl, and you’ve gone too far / ‘Cause you know it don’t matter anyway / You can rely on the old man’s money.”

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“Rich Girl” was actually written about a very rich guy. When this song was written, Daryl Hall was dating Sara Allen, who had dated the heir to a certain restaurant chain in college. Apparently, he was kind of a strange dude. Even though it wasn’t about her, some thought “Rich Girl” was written about Patty Hearst, an heiress to the William Randolph Hearst newspaper empire. In 1974, while in college, Hearst was kidnapped by the SLA and ended up committing numerous crimes with the group.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

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“Now there you go again / You say you want your freedom / Who am I to keep you down now?”

“Dreams” is actually Fleetwood Mac’s only US No. 1. The song was written by Stevie Nicks, who also wrote “Landslide”, “Silver Springs”, and “Rhiannon”, among others. According to Christine McVie, although Nicks wrote the song, it was other elements that were added that sort of made it what it is.

“‘Dreams’ developed in a bizarre way,” she said in a 1997 interview with Q. “When Stevie first played it for me on the piano, it was just three chords and one note in the left hand. I thought, This is really boring, but the Lindsey genius came into play and he fashioned three sections out of identical chords, making each section sound completely different. He created the impression that there’s a thread running through the whole thing.”

“You Light Up My Life” by Debby Boone

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“And you / Light up my life / You give me hope / To carry on.”

“You Light Up My Life” was recorded for the film of the same name. Boone was the daughter of singer Pat Boone. She ended up recording the song over another girl who had already done a version. Didi Conn, who would later play Frenchy in Grease, lip synced this song.

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