Born 58 Years Ago Today in England, the Alternative Rock Icon Whose Band Turned a Failed Debut Single Into a Worldwide Anthem

58 years ago, one of rock’s most distinctive voices was born: Thom Yorke. The English musician has rewritten the rulebook for alt-rock, delivering some of the most innovative sounds in contemporary music. He, alongside the rest of his Radiohead bandmates, has earned unlikely hits and counterculture staples. On his birthday, revisit Yorke’s career below.

Thom Yorke’s Origins

Yorke was an individual from his earliest years. His ability to buck the norm is evident throughout the career he’s built, but it began long before that. Born in England, Yorke was born with a paralyzed eye. After many surgeries, the iconic rocker decided he preferred its distinctiveness.

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“I decided I liked the fact that it wasn’t the same, and I’ve liked it ever since,” Yorke once said. “And when people say stuff, I kind of thought it was a badge of pride, and still do.”

With this in mind, Yorke was likely destined to be an innovative artist. He got the push to pursue music after watching Queen’s Brian May. Yorke hit the ground running, finding solace in the music department at school, writing songs for school plays, and joining fledgling bands.

He started his career toward the end of grade school, when he joined an outfit called On A Friday, named after the day they could rehearse. Members Yorke, Ed O’Brien, Colin Greenwood, Philip Selway, and Jonny Greenwood would eventually change their name to Radiohead.

It took them a minute to get the ball rolling in Radiohead. The band took time to go to college before settling into their professional music careers.

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At just 22, Yorke and his bandmates signed with EMI under the new banner of Radiohead. They earned global recognition with their debut single, “Creep”. While the song was initially unsuccessful, several months later it became the alternative rock standard we know it as today.

Though this eerie, self-deprecating track shouldn’t have been a mainstream hit on paper, it wowed audiences of all persuasions. Despite the track’s resounding success, Yorke eventually felt out of favor with it. Its success was counter to the band’s artistic goal.

[RELATED: The Album That Made Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Take Music Seriously: “It Turned My Life Upside Down”]

“It’s like it’s not our song anymore,” Yorke once said. “It feels like we’re doing a cover.”

“Creep” remains the band’s biggest single and became an era-defining track. The rest of Radiohead’s discography has shown a keen interest in making bold choices and not favoring mainstream acceptance. They are credited with redefining the sound of alt-rock.

Legacy

From Kid A to OK Computer, Radiohead has routinely rewritten the rulebook of alt-rock. Their songs are melodic but rarely simple. Over the course of his career, Yorke has earned a reputation as a fearless songwriter who can imbue avant-garde sounds with plenty of emotion.

(Photo by Patrick Ford/Redferns)