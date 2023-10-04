The Meaning Behind Lou Reed’s Taboo-Minded “Walk on the Wild Side”

During the peak of glam rock popularity through the ’70s, Lou Reed released “Walk on the Wild Side” and it became a classic signature Reed song. It was released on his equally essential 1972 album, Transformer. Lou Reed was the guitarist and lead songwriter of the English art-rock band The Velvet Underground, so it was no surprise that his solo music career was a hit after it took off.

The song was produced by superstar David Bowie and his Ziggy-era guitarist Mick Ronson, which certainly didn’t hurt in the track becoming Reed’s biggest hit. It’s known for its catchy melody and iconic bass line, but it’s also famous for the meaning behind its lyrical content, which explores themes of gender identity, sexuality, and the underground culture of New York City, all of which were forbidden topics during the 1970s.

We’ll explore the meaning behind the song below.

The Meaning of the Song

“Walk on the Wild Side” introduces listeners to a cast of characters who represent various aspects of the marginalized and unconventional lives that were a part of New York’s subculture at the time. These characters include:

Holly : Holly Woodlawn, a transgender actress who was part of Andy Warhol’s entourage.

: Holly Woodlawn, a transgender actress who was part of Andy Warhol’s entourage. Candy : Candy Darling, another transgender actress and Warhol superstar.

: Candy Darling, another transgender actress and Warhol superstar. Little Joe : Joe Dallesandro, an actor known for his roles in Warhol’s films and a symbol of gay subculture.

: Joe Dallesandro, an actor known for his roles in Warhol’s films and a symbol of gay subculture. Sugar Plum Fairy : Joe Campbell, who got the nickname for appearing in the 1965 film My Hustler.

: Joe Campbell, who got the nickname for appearing in the 1965 film My Hustler. Jackie: Jackie Curtis, a transgender actress and writer associated with Warhol’s scene.

Holly came from Miami, F-L-A

Hitchhiked her way across the U.S.A.

Plucked her eyebrows on the way

Shaved her legs and then he was a she

She says, “Hey babe, take a walk on the wild side”

Said, “Hey honey, take a walk on the wild side“

This part of the song highlights themes of transformation and gender identity for Holly Woodlawn. The line “And then he was a she” suggests that Holly underwent gender reassignment or transition from being a male to becoming a female. It’s a concise way of expressing this shift to being transgender.

Candy came from out on the Island

In the backroom, she was everybody’s darling

But she never lost her head

Even when she was giving head

This section hints at Candy Darling’s humble beginnings on Long Island, and provides more than a hint about the kind of thing she didn’t mind doing to appeal to backstage visitors.

Little Joe never once gave it away

Everybody had to pay and pay

A hustle here and a hustle there

New York City is the place where they said…

Here, Joe Dallesandro is being described as a teenage hustler who had to do shady jobs to make ends meet, but without having to go through with actually “giving it away.” Joe’s character in the song was based on the film character he portrayed in Flesh (1968).

The other parts of the song make mention of “the sugar plum fairy,” which is a drug connotation indicating Jackie’s use of drugs like Valium.

Who Wrote “Walk on the Wild Side?”

Lou Reed himself penned the lyrics for “Walk on the Wild Side.” It was inspired by Nelson Algren’s 1956 novel, A Walk on the Wild Side. With this inspiration, Reed infused the lyrics with real-life characters he had encountered at Andy Warhol’s New York studio, The Factory.

In an interview with his biographer, Reed said he wrote the song to introduce people to the kinds of characters they probably hadn’t met before, or characters they knew about but never wanted or hoped to meet.

Fun Facts About the Song

Towards the end of the song, a baritone saxophone gently leads the song to an end before fading out. The part was played by British jazz saxophonist Ronnie Ross, who was David Bowie’s childhood saxophone instructor.

The drums in the song were played by Ritchie Dharma using brushes instead of regular drumsticks.

Reed was actually hired to create a musical based on the aforementioned Algren novel, but the project never came to fruition. It was after this incident that Reed instead began composing his own related single.

Radio stations happily played the uncensored explicit version of the song since the censorship board wasn’t familiar with the term “giving head.”

A song that gratuitously sampled the song, titled “Wildside,” was released by Mark Wahlberg’s Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and became a Top 10 hit.

Impact of the Song

“Walk on the Wild Side” became known as a counterculture anthem and a song that opened the public’s eyes to certain taboo topics. The song peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. In 2010, it made it to No. 223 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

On other international charts, it was No. 100 on Australia’s Kent Music Report, No. 18 on Canada’s RPM, No. 13 on Ireland’s IRMA, No. 10 on UK Single’s OCC, No. 15 on the Netherlands’ Single Top 100, and No. 17 on the U.S. Cash Box Top 100.

Final Thoughts

“Walk on the Wild Side” by Lou Reed is a song that delves into the lives and experiences of individuals on the fringes of society, particularly within New York City’s underground scene. It’s a celebration of diversity and a reflection of the counterculture of the 1970s, all set to a memorable and catchy tune.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns