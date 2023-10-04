Post Malone Had to Save His $600,000 Diamond Fang from Going Down the Drain After Losing It Eating Chicken Nuggets

Post Malone might be one of the most affable artists in the business today. He’s a massive star with plenty of accolades to his name. However, it doesn’t seem that the fame has gone to his head. Instead, he seems content to spread his music to the masses and spend stacks of cash on things that make him happy.

For instance, his jewel-encrusted canines are worth more than $1 million. Each of his blinged-out fangs came with a $600,000 price tag. Unfortunately, those ornate incisors have a nasty habit of popping out when he eats.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Malone talked about the time he almost lost one of his jeweled fangs in Rome. He was standing over a sink chowing down on chicken nuggets when it happened. “I had the left one in my hand, and I dropped it right into the sink hole,” he recalled. At that point, he was certain he’d just dropped more than half a million dollars down the drain.

“I’m like, ‘Fuck, man. I’m going to have to go into the ancient Roman sewers,’” Malone said. Luckily, the heavily tattooed singer is resourceful. He was able to use a pair of pliers and the plastic tripod from a pizza box to fish the fang out of the drain. He was able to put off traversing the Roman sewers and narrowly avoided losing more than half a million bucks in the process. Soon after that, he went to a Roman dentist to have the fang reattached.

One would think that Malone would be more careful when eating after that debacle. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. He lost the 12-carat jewel from his left canine again on his recent South American tour. This time, he was going “buck wild” on bread when it came out.

“We went to a beautiful steakhouse down here, and I felt a click,” he said. “I thought, ‘That feels weird.’ And then, the next bite it took, I said ‘It’s gone.’”

Luckily for Malone, he didn’t swallow the jeweled fang. Instead, he had it reattached with “space glue,” the next day.

Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images