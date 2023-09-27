The Meaning Behind “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

In a musical landscape often characterized by fleeting pop hits and ephemeral viral sensations, Ed Sheeran‘s “Perfect” stands out as an enduring anthem of love and commitment.

Released in 2017 as a part of Sheeran’s third studio album, Divide, “Perfect” has become a staple at weddings, in films, and across various milestones in people’s lives. The duet version with Beyoncé climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Diamond in the U.S., making it one of the best-selling digital singles of all time. Further accolades include a Grammy Award for Song of the Year and two Brit Awards.

Although the song seems straightforward, its true depth becomes more apparent when you dive into the details—just like love itself.

The Meaning Behind the Song

On the surface, the waltz-timed “Perfect” is an unabashed love song, complete with poetic lines like, When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath / But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight. But beyond its romantic veneer lies a deeper emotional resonance. The song captures the essence of love in its purest form, exploring themes of vulnerability, companionship, and the idea of finding one’s soulmate. Sheeran distills complex emotions into simple yet profoundly impactful lyrics.

Baby, I’m dancing in the dark

With you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass

Listening to our favorite song

When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful

I don’t deserve this

Darling, you look perfect tonight

The Writer of the Song

Interestingly, Sheeran wrote “Perfect” with his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Cherry Seaborn, in mind. The song was penned in a most humble setting: on the floor of his living room around 2015. He later said he knew that he would marry Seaborn and wanted to write a song that would be “their song.” Sheeran’s signature acoustic guitar and minimalistic production serve to spotlight the lyrics and melody, making the song feel like an intimate conversation between lovers.

Facts About the Song

While visiting James Blunt’s residence in Ibiza, Sheeran found inspiration for “Perfect” at 6 a.m. while listening to Future’s “March Madness.” He promptly booked a studio and completed the song that day. Despite the speedy creation, Sheeran genuinely believed he had crafted something special.

Sheeran was so invested in “Perfect” that he released multiple versions, including a duet with Beyoncé and another with Italian singer Andrea Bocelli. This kind of reinvention is rare for a single song.

“Perfect” has been used in an array of popular culture settings, including films like After and on TV shows like The X Factor. It has even inspired a children’s book published in 2021, adapting its lyrics to tell a story about the bond between a parent and child.

Impact of the Song

The societal impact of “Perfect” is difficult to measure. It has become the go-to song for first dances at weddings and the soundtrack for various life-defining moments. Its cross-generational appeal lies in its universal message and emotional authenticity, which resonate across a myriad of social and cultural contexts. The song has prompted candid conversations about love, devotion, and the importance of cherishing life’s special moments. It serves as an antidote to the cynicism often found in contemporary popular music.

Final Thoughts

“Perfect” is more than just a chart-topping hit; it’s the musical embodiment of the innate human yearning for love and connection. The song has managed to transcend its initial commercial success to become a modern-day classic. It articulates a kind of sentiment that is often hard to express, wrapping it in a melody that is as timeless as the emotion it describes. As listeners, “Perfect” invites us to revel in our own experiences of love, however imperfect they may be, and all while remembering that music has an uncanny ability to articulate the ineffable.

