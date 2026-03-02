The Only Country Album That Hit No. 1 in the 1980s Still Slaps

Country fans can all agree that the genre experienced a golden age in the 1970s, thanks to folks like Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton. And in the 1990s, there was yet another spike, thanks to people like Garth Brooks. But the 1980s? Well, that’s a bit of a different story.

But we’re nothing if not positive here at American Songwriter. That’s why we wanted to highlight perhaps the biggest accomplishment that country music saw in the entire decade of the 1980s. Indeed, this is the only country album that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 in the 1980s—and it still slaps!

‘Greatest Hits’ by Kenny Rogers (1980)

When combing through the lists of No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top 200 in the 1980s, you’d be surprised to see that there are no country albums on the charts—except this sole LP from the great Kenny Rogers.

Known as “The Gambler” due to his standout song of the same name, Rogers released a collection of his best and most popular tracks just as the decade got started. Along with “The Gambler”, which kicks off the compilation, the album includes songs like “Don’t Fall in Love With A Dreamer”, “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town”, and “Every Time Two Fools Collide”.

Rogers’ style and demeanor shine through on the record and it was irresistible to country fans during the decade it kicked off.

Other Contenders

While there are obviously plenty of records that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts during the 1980s, the sole country record to cross over onto the mainstream Top 200 and take the top spot was Rogers’ Greatest Hits from 1980.

But then, what’s in a name? There are a few other albums that one might consider country (or country enough) that hit No. 1 on the Top 200. But unlike Rogers’ Greatest Hits these albums didn’t also go No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart.

Okay, let’s stop beating around the bush.

‘American Fool’ by John Mellencamp (1982)

This record, which includes John Mellencamp’s most famous song, “Jack & Diane”, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. Because of Mellencamp’s heartland persona and the slew of fans he has throughout the entire country, you might want to consider this a country record that also hit No. 1. But sadly it does not qualify.

‘Tracy Chapman’ by Tracy Chapman (1988)

This is another country-leaning album that hit No. 1 on the Top 200 in the 1980s, but like Mellencamp’s LP above, Tracy Chapman‘s self-titled album didn’t make the country charts. Oddly, it did make the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, but that’s a conversation for another day. Of course, country star Luke Combs covered Chapman’s biggest hit from this LP, “Fast Car”. Still, that doesn’t mean this LP is the same as Rogers’ Greatest Hits.

Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images