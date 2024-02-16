The Only Song Bob Dylan Regretted Writing

As a master of documenter of some of his own autobiographical prose, there was one song Bob Dylan wrote that revealed too much, and one he regretted writing. Featured on Dylan’s 1964 album Another Side of Bob Dylan, “Ballad in Plain D” and was a direct recount of the disintegration of his relationship with then-girlfriend Suze Rotolo.



“That one I look back and I say, ‘I must have been a real schmuck to write that,’” said Dylan of the song in 1985. “I look back at that particular one and say, of all the songs I’ve written, maybe I could have left that alone.”

Sibling Rivalry

Through some of Dylan’s other personal songs, from “Sara,” the closing Desire track about first wife Sara Lownds to “Day Of The Locusts,” chronicling the high-pitched buzz by cicadas clicking as he received an honorary degree in music from Princeton University in 1970, the “Ballad in Plain D” was even more direct.



Also the longest on the labum, running eight minutes, 18 seconds, “Ballad in Plain D” was a direct account of a argument between Dylan and Rotolo’s mother Mary Rotolo, and parasitic sister Carla.



“She was just my type.”

Dylan regretted being so blunt on “Ballad in Plain D” about what happened with Rotolo, who appeared arm-in-arm with him on the cover of his 1963 album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.



The two first met during a folk concert at Riverside Church in New York City in the summer of 1961. “Right from the start I couldn’t take my eyes off her,” said Dylan of their first meeting. “She was the most erotic thing I’d ever seen. She was fair-skinned and golden-haired, full-blood Italian … We started talking and my heart started to spin. She was just my type.”



Rotolo went on to inspire several of Dylan’s other songs during their relationship, including “One Too Many Mornings,” “Tomorrow Is A Long Time,” “Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright,” and “Boots of Spanish Leather.”



Deeper into “Ballad in Plain D,” Dylan describes the demise of their relationshp and some of his own faults.



Free?

By the end, Dylan faces regret, unvoiced apologies, and friends asking how it feels to be “free.”



“People have asked how I felt about those songs that were bitter, like ‘Ballad in Plain D’, since I inspired some of those too, yet I never felt hurt by them,” said Rotolo, who died at 67 in 2011 from lung cancer. “I understood what he was doing. It was the end of something and we both were hurt and bitter.”



Rotolo added, “His art was his outlet, his exorcism. It was healthy. That was the way he wrote out his life; the loving songs, the cynical songs, the political songs, they are all part of the way he saw his world and lived his life, period.”

Photo: Chris Wood/Express/Getty Images