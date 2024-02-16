A 21-gun salute is a show of respect to dignitaries or leaders of state. The origin of the ceremonial procedure came from a signal a warring faction gave to the other side that they mean no harm. Early on, a fighter would lay his weapon on the ground as a symbol of peace. As war evolved, so did the weaponry. Ships were armed with cannons. As they approached foreign land, they would fire their cannons out to sea away from the shore to signify they were not being aggressive. Because the other side knew it took time to reload the cannons, it was a signal of their peaceful intentions. Eventually, the emptying of arms became synonymous with paying tribute to military leaders or heads of state. Early on, one shot for each state would be fired. As the number of states grew, the number of shots eventually stopped at 21. Let’s take a look at the story behind “21 Guns” by Green Day.

Do you know what’s worth fightin’ for

When it’s not worth dyin’ for?

Does it take your breath away

And you feel yourself suffocatin’?

Does the pain weigh out the pride

And you look for a place to hide?

Did someone break your heart inside?

You’re in ruins

Surrendering Doesn’t Have to Mean Giving Up

“I think a lot of people think that this song is about world peace or something,” songwriter Billie Joe Armstrong said in a promotional interview for the Green Day album 21st Century Breakdown. “But I think also there’s like maybe sort of surrendering to the static to try to find some kind of inner peace or, you know, finding strength in silence. You know, surrendering doesn’t always have to mean that you’re giving up. But maybe it means you’re just trying to find a little humanity.”

One, twenty-one guns

Lay down your arms

Give up the fight

One, twenty-one guns

Throw up your arms

Into the sky

You and I

David Bowie

Because of the similarity to “All the Young Dudes” by Mott the Hoople, David Bowie was given a share of the songwriting credit for “21 Guns.” There are similarities to “All the Young Dudes” in other parts of the album 21st Century Breakdown as well. Bowie was the lone songwriter of the older song, so he was given credit to avoid a possible plagiarism lawsuit.

In May 2009, Armstrong told Q magazine, “It brings up 21st Century Breakdown in a lot of ways, and the 21-gun salute for someone that’s fallen, but done in an arena rock ‘n’ roll sort of way.”

When you’re at the end of the road

And you lost all sense of control

And your thoughts have taken their toll

When your mind breaks the spirit of your soul

Your faith walks on broken glass

And the hangover doesn’t pass

Nothing’s ever built to last

You’re in ruins

A Rock Opera

Just as Green Day’s previous album, American Idiot, had a story arc throughout, 21st Century Breakdown follows the same approach. The band recorded their own version of The Who’s “A Quick One While He’s Away” during the sessions. The 1966 song was an early attempt at a rock opera written by Pete Townshend, who would go on to create the longer rock operas Tommy and Quadrophenia. Armstrong’s 21st Century Breakdown consists of three parts, or acts: “Heroes and Cons,” “Charlatans and Saints,” and “Horseshoes and Handgrenades.” The story centers on a young couple, Christian and Gloria, from Detroit, as they face their future in a world manipulated by government, religion, media, and other forms of authority.

One, twenty-one guns

Lay down your arms

Give up the fight

One, twenty-one guns

Throw up your arms

Into the sky

You and I

A Secret

Armstrong composed over 40 songs for the project but kept the lyrics to himself as the band began recording. He recorded demos of the songs to share with his bandmates but intentionally mixed the lyrics very low so they could not really hear them. It was not until later in the process Armstrong sat down with bassist Mike Dirnt, drummer Tre Cool, and producer Butch Vig to share the entire album’s lyrics by reading them aloud in order. The band then added the finishing touches and stated the release of the album would lead to a kind of post-partum depression.

Did you try to live on your own

When you burned down the house and home?

Did you stand too close to the fire

Like a liar looking for forgiveness from a stone?

Rock Stars Still Have to Take Out the Recycling

“You can end up out-thinking yourself, second-guessing, triple-guessing,” Armstrong told The Times. “You can chase your tail, making a freaking record, especially with all the time we took off in the past three years, being at home and all that. Home can make you feel a lot more humble than being on the road. You know, ‘Hang on, I had this dream of being a rock star!’ Well, I may have made this grandiose record, but I’ve got to take out the recycling, too.”

When it’s time to live and let die

And you can’t get another try

Something inside this heart has died

You’re in ruins

“Sick as Dogs”

Armstrong spoke about the pressure of following up an album as successful as American Idiot. “This is the album that could have killed us,” he said. “We had set the bar so high with American Idiot. We all became sick as dogs. I was close to being hospitalized, but they caught me in time. I had the boogie woogie flu!”

One, twenty-one guns

Lay down your arms

Give up the fight

One, twenty-one guns

Throw up your arms

Into the sky

One, twenty-one guns

Lay down your arms

Give up the fight

One, twenty-one guns

Throw up your arms

Into the sky

You and I

