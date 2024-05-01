Behind the Meaning of Taylor Swift’s “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

Taylor Swift has several songs about making the bad guys good. She often sings about using her “Girl-Next-Door” reputation to hold down fast men–making them palatable for a while. Her latest pursuit in that effort is “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” from The Tortured Poets Department. Check out the meaning behind this Swift track, below.

Behind the Meaning of “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” by Taylor Swift

The smoke cloud billows out his mouth

Like a freight train through a small town

The jokes that he told across the bar

Were revolting and far too loud

Swift makes use of a Wild West motif throughout “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” but the content is rooted in her real life. If the rumors are to be believed some of The Tortured Poets Department is about The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy. Healy’s reputation is nowhere near squeaky clean. With that in mind, it seems Swift is trying to make a case for their relationship in this song.

Healy and Swift were rumored to be together in 2023, right at the start of the Eras Tour. Around the same time, Healy was getting flak for his jokes and on-stage persona–both of which were often not very tactful. His reputation made some fans question Taylor’s motives. Swift uses this song to clear the air.

They shake their heads sayin’, “God, help her”

When I tell ’em he’s my man

But your good Lord doesn’t need to lift a finger

I can fix him, no, really, I can

And only I can

Swift doesn’t need anyone to pray for her. She doesn’t need to be set straight. She’s got things under control. She can fix him…no really, she can.

A perfect case for my certain skill set, Swift sings in “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”. It calls to mind a line from “Blank Space”: I can make the bad guys good for a weekend. It’s just one of the many times she’s sung about being a good influence on her romantic partners. Even if they are known for being callous, under her tutelage they can become model boyfriends.

Good boy, that’s right, come close

I’ll show you Heaven if you’ll be an angel, all night

