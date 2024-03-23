The Reluctantly Political Meaning Behind Death Cab for Cutie’s “Gold Rush”

When Ben Gibbard was writing songs for Death Cab for Cutie’s 2018 album Thank You for Today, he penned some lyrics about American politics during the Donald Trump presidency. He didn’t much care for the tune, calling it a “bad Randy Newman-esque political song.” So Gibbard took some lyrics he wrote for some other songs that didn’t wind up on Thank You for Today, set them to the music from the Trump-related song, and created a new piece that he liked much better.

Gibbard still wound up writing a political song, but it’s one that deals with the public sphere on a much smaller realm. “Gold Rush” is about neighborhood gentrification and how it disrupts what Gibbard sees as “the connection between memory and geography.” The late Thomas “Tip” O’Neill, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives during the Carter and Reagan years, once said, “all politics is local.” While Gibbard wrote “Gold Rush” as a personal song about the vanishing of cherished landmarks in his hometown of Seattle, he also did the very thing he was trying to avoid—write a political song.

“Gold Rush” touches on a topic that any longtime city dweller in the U.S. can relate to, whether in Seattle or elsewhere, yet Gibbard’s message isn’t necessarily the most interesting thing about the song. He picked an unusual sample to set his lyrics to, and the result is a perfect fusion.

The Personal and the Political

If not for the sample that Gibbard used for his initial political song, “Gold Rush” may never have come into being. Neither Gibbard nor producer Rich Costey liked the lyrics from that initial tune, but Costey encouraged Gibbard to develop a song around its music. The instrumental backdrop came from Yoko Ono’s “Mind Train,” a song from her 1971 album Fly. Instead of serving as the soundtrack to Gibbard’s take on national politics, the Ono sample sets the scene for a trip through his neighborhood.

Digging for gold in my neighborhood

Where all the old buildings stood

And they keep digging it down and down

So that their cars can live underground

Gibbard’s message works on two levels. On a personal level, he bemoans the loss of the old, familiar building and the memories that came with them. But he also notes the loss is happening for a particular reason: So that their cars can live underground. The preservation of old buildings loses out on the political agenda to the privileging of a car-friendly society.

Looking for Shadows of the Old Seattle

In the rest of the first verse, Gibbard makes it clear that it’s not just the physical buildings that he cares about. It’s his personal connection to them that he wants preserved.

The swinging of a wrecking ball

Through these lath and plaster walls

Is letting all the shadows free

The ones I wished still followed me

Gibbard gives substance to those shadows in the second verse. He contrasts his memories of feeling connected in bars and record stores with the condos and construction sites that replaced them.

I remember a winter’s night

We kissed beneath the street lamp light

Outside our bar near the record store

That have been condos for a year or more

Now that our haunts have taken flight

And been replaced with construction sites

Oh, how I feel like a stranger here

Searching for something that disappeared

Gibbard’s Thesis Statement

Death Cab for Cutie guitarist/keyboardist Dave Depper worked on what he terms the “dropout verse” for “Gold Rush,” and it sets an important part of the lyric apart from the rest of the song. Though it comes near the end of the song, this section amounts to being Gibbard’s thesis statement.

I’ve ascribed these monuments

A false sense of permanence

I’ve placed faith in geography

To hold you in my memory

Gibbard wrote the lyrics, Ono provided the crux of the musical accompaniment, and Depper received a writing credit for his contributions. “Gold Rush” is one of only two songs on Thank You for Today for which Gibbard had a co-writer.

The Impact of “Gold Rush”

If not for Gibbard piecing “Gold Rush” together from rejected songs, it would have never appeared on Thank You for Today. Despite its inauspicious beginnings, it ended up being the album’s lead single. “Gold Rush” went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart. Of the eight Death Cab for Cutie songs that have topped those rankings, only “Soul Meets Body” had a longer tenure at No. 1 than “Gold Rush’s” eight-week stay. “Gold Rush” also placed on Billboard’s Rock Airplay (No. 5), Alternative Airplay (No. 6), and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (No. 14) charts. It was the most commercially successful of the four singles from Thank You for Today, which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

“Gold Rush” is a well-crafted commentary on what is lost when society privileges large real estate developments over the preservation of neighborhoods. It also provides a valuable lesson on letting creativity take its course. Would it have occurred to Gibbard—or anyone else—to start writing a song by pairing a 47-year-old Yoko Ono song with lyrics about disappearing neighborhood haunts? It seems unlikely, but that’s where inspiration took Gibbard, and we’re all better off for it.

