The Shocking (And Sometimes Surprisingly Mundane) Hobbies of These 4 Famous Rock Stars

Many rock stars out there continue to live the rock star lifestyle outside of “work.” Some, though, opt for a more chill, laid-back life off the stage. And some of those rock stars have surprisingly normal, average hobbies and talents suitable for a talent show. Let’s take a look at a few famous rock stars with unusually normal hobbies! A couple of these might surprise you.

Videos by American Songwriter

Flea

I have to admit, this one was pretty surprising to me. Flea is best known for being a killer bassist and one of the most well-known members of the funk rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. Outside of music, he has quite a few other hobbies, from acting to writing to playing chess. In fact, Flea even played a chess match against grand master Magnus Carlsen back in the day. He didn’t win that match, but he was a good enough player to be at least a marginal challenge.

Alice Cooper

When one thinks of Alice Cooper, one thinks of shock rock and wild onstage antics. However, in his off time, you won’t find Cooper doing anything particularly insane. He’s probably enjoying a quiet afternoon on the golf course as we speak.

That’s right: Alice Cooper is quite the golfer. In fact, the Godfather of Shock Rock has appeared in commercials for golf equipment and continues to golf often to this day. He even wrote a book about golf back in the day. Imagine that!

Roger Daltrey

Well, this one would be hard for any rock stars to exemplify during a talent show. But trout farming is a skill (and a hobby to some) nonetheless. Roger Daltrey of The Who has been involved with trout fishing since the early 1970s, and he opened his own trout farm in 1981, known as Lakedown Trout Fishery. Daltrey designed the four lakes on his farm himself. His son runs this biz nowadays, but I like it imagine Daltrey still finds time to enjoy looking at the fish today.

Neil Young

Not only is Neil Young a fan of model trains, but he’s also something of an inventor who has helped people with disabilities enjoy this particular hobby. The folk rock icon once worked with model train business Lionel Trains to develop technology that allows people with physical disabilities to operate their model train sets. He also bailed out the company during a rough patch.

Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images