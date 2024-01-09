The Story Behind Jay-Z’s Favorite Dave Matthews Band Song “Crush”

Right off the success of their 1994 debut Under the Table and Dreaming and follow-up Crash in 1996, Dave Matthews Band (DMB) returned to the studio with producer Steve Lillywhite to work on their third album, Before These Crowded Streets.



Experimenting with more intricate arrangements, along with featured guests like Alanis Morissette and the Kronos Quartet, the 1998 album was the band’s first to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and even knocked the Titanic soundtrack from its perch at the top.



Before These Crowded Streets was carried along by three singles, including “Don’t Drink the Water,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart, “Stay (Wasting Time),” hitting the Adult Top 40 at No. 20, and a third, “Crush” which peaked at No. 11 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart.

A Song of “Worship”

“Crush” chronicles the euphoric feeling of having a new crush, and, according to Matthews, was written in reverence of women.



“There are songs like ‘Crush’ that are more of a worship-of-women-type of song,” said Matthews of the track in 1998. “I feel that I have worked my whole life to get to the point where I should have a good understanding of women. But I’m still trying, and although I think I’m a little closer, as any guy knows, we still have a long way to go.”

Though the album version of “Crush” runs more than eight minutes, a radio-friendly edited version, clocking in at just over four minutes, was also released.

Jay-Z’s Favorite DMB Song

“Crush” also gave Dave Matthews Band an unlikely fan in Jay-Z, who reportedly called the song his favorite by the band.



Throughout the years, Jay-Z and Dave Matthews Band’s paths collided. Both also shared several bills, including the 2005 Live 8 benefit concert in 2005 and performed at Bonnaroo in 2010.



“Are you kidding me?” Matthews told Playboy in 2004, responding to learning that Jay-Z liked “Crush.” He added. You have no idea how much joy you just brought me because I love Jay-Z. I hear a genuine kindness and humor in his music.”



Matthews also went on to describe an awkward, first near-encounter with the rapper. “Jay-Z was sitting next to me at a club in Florida, and I didn’t have the balls to go up and say, ‘Man, you’re a badass,'” said Matthews. “That’s what a spineless prick I am.”



He continued, “He was busy, you know. My friends and my wife were like, ‘Go and say hello,’ and I’m like, ‘No, he’s busy having dinner. Leave the guy alone.’ And then after he left I was like, ‘I’m a dickhead.'”

