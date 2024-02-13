3 Dave Matthews Band Songs That Will Make Even the Biggest Jam Band Fan Tear Up

This weekend, news arrived that Dave Matthews Band was one of the many deserving nominees for the next Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. He joins others like Cher, Lenny Kravitz, A Tribe Called Quest and more.

The group earned this nod thanks to many lively songs, from the loving “Crash into Me” to the spirited “Too Much” and imaginative “Two Step.” But Matthews and his band are also known for offering fans some emotive songs, tracks that may even bring a tear to the corner of your eye.

Here below, we wanted to explore three such offerings, tree songs from the jam band that will make you think, make you remember and bring about some heartwarming empathy. Let’s dive in.

1. “Let You Down”

A song of remorse, this track, which was released on the band’s 1996 hit album, Crash, is about exactly what the title says. The singer let someone down and he feels horrible for it. The key line is when Matthews sings the words “tail between my legs,” which is the ultimate sign of regret. Written by Matthews and the group’s bassist Stefan Lessard, the song is also a slower tempo and acoustic-driven. On the sad offering, Matthews sings,

I let you down

How could I be such a fool like me

I let you down

Tail between my legs

I’m a puppy for you love

I’m a puppy for you love

I have no lid upon my head

But if I did

You could look inside and see

What’s on my mind, oh it’s you

2. “Pay for What You Get”

Released on DMB’s first studio LP, Under the Table and Dreaming, which dropped in 1994, this song talks about the difficulty of life. In one way, the title is a blueprint to living. You get what you put in, you pay for what you get. But the way the song is performed and sung by Matthews, there is regret and remorse baked into it. It’s the darker underbelly of the idea that you reap what you sow. It works both ways—if you’re good, you’ll get good back. But if you let someone down, you’ll get what you deserve, too. You can’t help but feel Matthews’ sadness hearing this number. On the bluesy offering, he sings,

Everybody asks me how she’s doing

Has she really lost her mind?

I said, I couldn’t tell you

I’ve lost mine

Words, words, words, have you heard

A bird in hand is much better than

Any number free to wander

Fly away… stay

You pay for what you get

You pay for what you get

3. “Grace is Gone”

Fans first got to hear this song on the bootleg DMB album known as The Lillywhite Sessions, but it later came out on the band’s 2002 LP, Busted Stuff. Either way, it’s a melancholy, sad offering for a band known most for its upbeat, positive tracks. The song is about being gutted, your love lost. The singer is at a bar, wanting another drink. Heartbroken. Sings Matthews,

Excuse me, please, one more drink

Could make it strong? Cause I don’t need to think

She broke my heart, my Grace is gone

One more drink and I’ll move on

One drink to remember, then another to forget

How could I ever dream to find sweet love like you again?

One drink to remember and another to forget

Excuse me, please, one more drink

Could make it strong? Cause I don’t need to think

She broke my heart, my Grace is gone

One more drink and I’ll move on

One more drink and I’ll be gone

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage