Behind the Songwriting Partnership of Siblings Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart)

Over the years, we’ve watched Ann and Nancy take the music world by storm. Traversing a musical journey that has transcended from folk rock to refined album-oriented rock, these sisters have experienced the peaks and valleys, the euphoric highs, and the heartbreaking lows.

However, their collaboration has not only resulted in classic rock anthems but also served as the spark behind their rise to prominence. Since the inception of their career in the mid-’70s, the foundation for their distinctive music, which combined rock, folk, and pop elements, was built by their complementary talents.

As they started writing songs together, pulling from individual experiences, feelings, and observations, their working relationship became more intense. Following a series of recording sessions, they ultimately released what would become a game-changer, reshaping their foundation in the music industry.

While their debut album peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, Heart’s position in the music world would finally be cemented by a string of commercially successful albums. (Billboard.com)

After a rollercoaster of years that saw both tumultuous separation and emotional reconciliation, these sisters are once again combining their talents to create new musical magic. Given the complexity of these interwoven tales, let’s embark on a journey through the intricate threads of their encounters, capturing every moment from the magical and mystical ’70s to the bigger-haired ’80s.

Heart’s Humble Beginnings

On June 19, 1950, Ann Dustin Wilson was born in San Diego, California. Four years later, her sister Nancy was born into the family. Their father, John, was a musician and vocalist who once served as the director of the U.S. Marine Corps band. While their mother, Lou, was a concert pianist and choir singer.

Her father’s military profession necessitated repeated moves for the Wilson family. Before relocating to Seattle, Washington, in the early 1960s, they resided close to American military installations in Taiwan and Panama. But then, the Wilsons faced their fair share of challenges.

Ann was diagnosed with mononucleosis in the spring of 1963 when she was twelve years old, and she was forced to miss many months of school as a result. Following this new development, her mother got her an acoustic guitar to keep her busy. Despite Ann’s lack of musical prowess, she would repeatedly turn to music throughout her youth to help her deal with her health issues.

She also battled obesity all through her childhood and even developed some noticeable stammering challenges that continued in her teen years. In a bid to conquer the clutches of her stammering and bolster her self-confidence, Ann turned to the captivating art of singing, eventually developing a resonant, lovely, and strong voice. Sometimes, she would sing and rehearse with Nancy, who happened to be a skilled guitarist, in short-lived local bands in high school.

When Ann received her high school diploma in 1968, she decided to focus only on music and one day in 1970, she answered a newspaper ad published by a band named Heart, looking for a lead singer.

The Genesis of Their Songwriting Journey

During the era that Heart rose to prominence, women were still considered outliers in rock, and it was most certainly not expected that Nancy and Ann Wilson would be directing their own band.

Following Ann’s performance in 1970, the band was greatly pleased by her powerful vocals and hired her right away as the lead singer. Her younger sister, Nancy, joined Heart, then based in Vancouver, in 1974 and contributed her mastery of the acoustic guitar to the group. Their music evolved into the potent acoustic and electric hard rock fusion that would become their signature.

Following the release of their debut album, Dreamboat Annie, in September 1975, Heart soon gained popularity as one of Canada’s top new bands. While reaching No. 20 on RPM’s Top Album chart and earning a double platinum certification, Heart was eventually brought to the limelight.

The Impact of Ann and Nancy on the Music Industry

In October 1975, following Heart’s initial success on the radio, they were asked to open a Rod Stewart performance in Montreal. This sparked an increase in sales and radio airplay that spread across the country after starting in the local area.

The fact that Heart’s music was seen as Canadian material helped radio stations meet their obligations to play Canadian content, which contributed to their rise to stardom. Meanwhile, the album remarkably sold 30,000 copies in Canada alone in its first few months, a feat that ultimately led to it being awarded double platinum certification for selling 200,000 units.

On September 4, 1976, the album entered the Canadian Albums Chart and rose steadily until it peaked at number 20 on October 9, 1976. The effect of Dreamboat Annie transcended national boundaries, climbing to the seventh position in the Netherlands, the ninth position in Australia, and the 36th position in the United Kingdom.

Now, more than four decades have passed since Heart released their breakout album. However, the fire within the band, still led by the two sisters, remains unquenchable. Following their 16th studio masterpiece, Beautiful Broken, they not only reveal newly written gems but also give long-held treasures from their past new life.

Over the years, their songwriting has evolved as they explore new themes of love, heartbreak, and empowerment. And even though they decided to create heartbreak ballads like “These Dreams,” or rock anthems like “Barracuda,” their lyrics remain relevant even in this present generation.

Heart’s strong bond as siblings acted as a rock that helped them weather difficulties and sometimes arguments so they could continue making music together. Overall, they have inspired many generations of women to always pursue their dreams.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images