Ex-Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Releasing New Studio Album, ‘True,’ with Current Backing Group The Band Geeks

Founding Yes frontman Jon Anderson will release a new studio album titled True on August 23. The 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer recorded the nine-track collection with his recent backing group The Band Geeks.

Anderson began touring with The Band Geeks in 2023, and after wrapping up their trek, he hit the studio with the group to work on new original music. According to a press statement, True “harkens back to Yes’s classic [1970s] sounds as well as to their latter day success with the [1983] album 90125.”

The album was co-produced, engineered, and mixed by The Band Geeks’ bassist and musical director, Richie Castellano. Castellano also has played bass in Blue Öyster Cult since 2004.

Prior to the arrival of True, Anderson will receive two advance singles and a music video. The first track, “Shine On,” will be released in mid-June.

True will be Anderson’s first studio album since the star-studded 1000 Hands: Chapter One, which came out in 2019. That record included contributions from his former Yes bandmates Steve Howe, Alan White, and Chris Squire; Rick Derringer; Chick Corea; Journey’s Jonathan Cain; Jean-Luc Ponty; Kansas’ Robby Steinhardt; Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson; Tower of Power; and ex-Toto singer Bobby Kimball.

About Jon Anderson

Anderson co-founded Yes in 1968 and, with the exception of a couple of hiatuses, was a member of the influential prog-rock group until 2004. He wrote or co-wrote nearly all of the band’s most famous songs, including “Yours Is No Disgrace,” “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout,” “Long Distance Runaround,” “and You and I,” and “Owner of a Lonely Heart.” Anderson also has released more than a dozen solo albums.

Anderson’s 2024 Tour Plans

Anderson has more than 20 concerts lined up with The Band Geeks in 2024. The trek, dubbed “Yes Epics, Classics & More,” kicks off May 30 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and is plotted out through a September 15 show in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

At five of the concerts, Anderson will be joined by The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, which features Carl Palmer’s group ELP Legacy playing along with rare live footage of ELP.

Tickets for Anderson’s shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

