The Vietnam Era Soundtrack: 5 Protest Songs Across Genres

The Vietnam War was a tragic and stressful time in the world, particularly for American soldiers, veterans, and the families they left behind. As a result of the very polarizing war, a lot of protest music debuted during the late 1960s and early 1970s. And some of those Vietnam War protest songs are still revered today. Some of them have even been repurposed for new political or cultural movements. Let’s take a look at just some of the best.

Videos by American Songwriter

“All Along The Watchtower” by Bob Dylan (1967)

Bob Dylan wrote a few songs about the Vietnam War. In fact, “Masters Of War” could have made it to this list, too. However, I’m particularly fond of the folk rock classic, “All Along The Watchtower”, which blends together biblical lyrics, the use of archetypal characters, and excellent storytelling that were clearly inspired by the Vietnam War, particularly the United States’ involvement. And if you’re more familiar with Jimi Hendrix’s soaring version of this song, I don’t blame you.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival (1969)

Few songs are as closely associated with the Vietnam War as “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, released in 1969. This is CCR’s signature song, and a fine and poignant exploration of how unfair the war was to American soldiers who sacrificed either their lives or their sanity to a conflict that seemingly had no end in sight.

“Imagine” by John Lennon (1971)

This song is on the softer side of Vietnam War protest songs. “Imagine” was released by John Lennon in 1971, and it’s less of a direct protest song and more of a soft rock ballad that explores what the world would be like without war, money, material possessions, and other things that were bogging society down at the time.

“The Unknown Soldier” by The Doors (1968)

How about a little bit of psychedelia? After all, it is era-appropriate. “The Unknown Soldier” by The Doors is a very direct protest song about how the Vietnam War conflict was being played out in American media at the time. According to lore, Jim Morrison was inspired to write this song after visiting the famed Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

“21st Century Schizoid Man” by King Crimson (1969)

I don’t think this proggy, jazzy, almost proto-metal tune gets as much love as a protest song as it should. “21st Century Schizoid Man” by King Crimson is one of my favorite Vietnam War protest songs, released in 1969. This song is disjointed, unpredictable, and poetic in its criticisms of the Vietnam War, with lyrics that are at times vulgar and in your face. And that makes it all the more memorable.

Photo by ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock