4 Iconic Fleetwood Mac Lyrics That Could Send Anyone Into a Mental Spiral

Whether you’re singing about growing up, moving on, or taking on a new challenge, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Fleetwood Mac song that doesn’t fit your situation. Here are a few lyrics that we keep coming back to, no matter what phase of life we’re in.

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“The Chain”

And if you don’t love me now / you will never love me again / I can still hear you saying / We would never break the chain.”

Although “The Chain” was written by the band as a whole, the lyrics were inspired by Stevie Nicks’ breakup with Lindsey Buckingham. What else would they be inspired by?

At first, the song started out as a solo demo. Then, at Mick Fleetwood’s request, Nicks allowed “The Chain” to become a group effort.

There’s something really heavy-hitting about this chorus, especially because the lyrics almost feel like a warning to the listener. If someone wrote a song about me, I’d definitely question some of my decisions.

“Silver Springs”

“You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you.”

This lyric just had to be included. If you know anything about Fleetwood Mac, I’m certain you’re familiar with the 1997 performance the group did of this particular song. Nicks wrote “Silver Springs” about Buckingham, of course.

Speaking on her dramatic performance of the song, Nicks was brutally honest with Rolling Stone.

“When we’re [onstage] there singing songs to each other, we probably say more to each other than we ever would in real life,” she admitted.

“Dreams”

“But listen carefully to the sound of your loneliness / Like a heartbeat drives you mad / In the stillness of remembering what you had.”

If you think about it, “Dreams” is really just the petty younger sister of “Silver Springs”. The groove of the song makes it easy to forget how intense some of these lyrics are. However, when you step back and look at some of the lines, they really do cut deep.

“‘Dreams’ was uh about Lindsey and I,” Nicks once said of the song. “It was me trying to be philosophic once again, whether or not I succeeded, I don’t know. I love the song ‘Dreams’. I never get tired of singing ‘Dreams’.”

“Landslide”

“Well, I’ve been ‘fraid of changin’ / ‘Cause I’ve built my life around you / But time makes you bolder / Even children get older / And I’m gettin’ older, too.”

Especially for anyone who’s ever chased a dream, “Landslide” is one of those songs that just hits. The thing about “Landslide” is that it could be applied to a romantic relationship, a family member, or a career and still be equally as devastating as the last time you listened to it.

Photo by: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images