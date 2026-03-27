These 4 Classic Rock Songs From 1992 Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Classic rock was dying out in the 1990s in the wake of grunge and new iterations of rock that were taking over. Classic rock songs weren’t totally gone, though, by 1992. In fact, some would say plenty of songs from that year (and the 90s as a whole) should still be defined as “classic” rock. Let’s look at just a few classic rock songs from 1992 that still shake the ground we stand on!

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“Mama, I’m Coming Home” by Ozzy Osbourne

There’s no way I’d skip this Ozzy classic. For a man best known for his harder, heavier tunes, Ozzy Osbourne really did know how to do a power ballad justice. This song was written by Osbourne, Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, and Zakk Wylde. It was written as an ode of sorts to Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, while he was on the road. “Mama, I’m Coming Home” was a No. 28 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and a No. 2 hit on the Mainstream Rock chart.

“November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses

Another power ballad hits this list, and it’s one that allegedly took years for Axl Rose to write, with Slash himself stating that Guns N’ Roses recorded a long version of the song back in 1986. “November Rain” is a standout single from Use Your Illusion I and likely the most memorable song from that album. It’s no surprise that it hit No. 3 on the Hot 100 and topped the Cash box Top 100 chart back in 1992.

“Jeremy” by Pearl Jam

This is definitely one of Pearl Jam’s darker songs. Just about every grunge fan out there remembers when they heard this sad tune for the first time. One of many incredible no-skip songs from the band’s debut album Ten, “Jeremy” is actually based on a real story. And that story is a tragedy involving a teenaged boy with serious mental health problems who took his own life. Eddie Vedder wrote “Jeremy” as a way to “make something of it.”

“Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure

How about a much more upbeat and “fun” classic rock jam? Interestingly, this song comes from a band best known for their gloomier works. Gothic rock band The Cure dropped “Friday I’m In Love” in mid-1992, and it remains one of their most beloved classic rock songs, complete with a jangle pop edge.

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