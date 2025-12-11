These 4 Country Artists Had the Biggest Impact on Country Music in the 70s

The 70s were a pivotal era in country music. New sounds emerged, and the genre increased in popularity, thanks in large part to these four country artists, who had the biggest impact on country music in the 70s.

Loretta Lynn

There may not be a more influential artist in country music, in any decade, than Loretta Lynn. Ever since her debut “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” came out in 1960, Lynn proved she would make her own music, on her own terms.

But by the 70s, Lynn was proving how brave she was, and also unwilling to give in to whatever industry leaders wanted her to do. Lynn boldly released songs that were banned at radio, including “Rated X” and “The Pill”, both out in the 70s.

The singer-songwriter continued to perform, and watch her career grow throughout the 70s, thanks to songs like “Hey Loretta”, “Trouble In Paradise”, “She’s Got You”, and more.

Lynn also racked up seven CMA Awards in the 70s, including becoming the first woman to win Entertainer of the Year, which she did. in1972.

Glen Campbell

By the time the 70s arrived, Glen Campbell was already having success at country radio, with songs like “Wichita Lineman”, “Galveston”, and more. But in the 70s, Campbell saw his career reach new heights, thanks to his numerous crossover songs, proving he didn’t need to stick to one genre of music.

Among Campbell’s many hits in the 70s are “It’s Only Make Believe”, “Southern Nights”, and perhaps his most well-known song, “Rhinestone Cowboy”. The song became a No. 1 hit on both the country and pop charts.

Campbell also expanded his acting career in the 70s, with films like Norwood, Any Which Way You Can, and others.

Dolly Parton

Although Dolly Parton’s debut single, “Puppy Love”, came out in 1959, it wasn’t until 1970 that Parton had her first No.1 hit, with “Joshua“. The song kicked off a long list of hit singles for Parton. It was in the 70s when Parton released some of her most iconic songs, including “Jolene”, “I Will Always Love You”, “Here You Come Again”, and more.

Parton won her first of 10 Grammy Awards in the 70s. She took home the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance in 1978, for Best Country Vocal Performance, for “Here You Come Again”.

Kenny Rogers

It wasn’t until the mid-70s that Kenny Rogers started having hits. But once he started, he didn’t stop for two decades. In 1975, Rogers had his first Top 20 single, with “Love Lifted Me”. Two years later, he had his first of many No. 1 singles, with “Lucille”. The 70s also saw Rogers release some of the biggest hits of his career, including “She Believes In Me”, “You Decorated My Life”, and “The Gambler”.

“The Gambler” not only became one of Rogers’ biggest hits, but it also led to a series of TV movies, which Rogers starred in. Like Campbell, Rogers also had crossover success, becoming one of music’s most influential artists, of any genre.

