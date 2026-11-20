During the 1990s, Vince Gill teamed up with Pete Wasner to write a love song. But it wasn’t just any love song. After meeting his future wife, Amy Grant, for the first time, Gill was struck by her beauty. Unable to get her off his mind, he turned those feelings into “Whenever You Come Around.” Released in 1994, the song climbed the charts, peaking at No. 2 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. And over the years, it has become a classic in Gill’s discography. But when taking the stage to honor Gill, Chris Stapleton’s cover divided fans, with some claiming it was better than the original.

Stapleton wasn’t the first country singer to cover the song, as Willie Nelson offered his own version in 2014 for his Band of Brothers album. But when adding his name to the lineup of CMT Giants: Vince Gill, Stapleton proved there wasn’t a single song he couldn’t make his own. And over the years that followed, fans continued to revisit the cover as it gained millions of views.

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Besides being a highlight of his career, Stapleton found himself at the center of a debate. Looking at the comments, they included: “This man could sing the phone book and own it… Amazing cover!!!” It didn’t stop there as another person added, “Chris is hands down the best artist to me. He sings other artists’ songs, like it is easier for him. With more soul. It’s absolutely beautiful singing and music.”

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Is Stapleton’s Cover Better Than the Original? No, But It’s Awfully Close

While there was no denying Stapleton’s talent, one fan declared that while it was great – it wasn’t Gill. “Chris is amazing but NO ONE can do this song as good as Vince.”

Although just an opinion, it was more than enough to start a debate. With other fans disagreeing with the statement, one believed it was the perfect middle ground. “Vince is magic. But the cover is fantastic. Better? No. But close? Yes.”

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That still didn’t stop some from suggesting that while Stapleton was great, there was only one Gill. “To each their own. I love Chris but Vince is Vince.” While the debate continued, the performance served as a reminder of just how much Gill’s music meant to country fans.

Whether it was Gill’s heartfelt vocals or Stapleton’s signature sound, both artists brought something special to “Whenever You Come Around.” And for fans, choosing a favorite was easier said than done.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)