Chris Stapleton Steps in for Tom Petty as the Heartbreakers Reunite for the First Time Since His Death, Earn Standing Ovation at the Ryman

On Wednesday night, the Americana Honors & Awards kicked off at the Ryman Auditorium. Although the evening featured iconic performances from The Heartbreakers and Chris Stapleton, the event was a moment of mourning as Dolly Parton received the Lifetime Achievement Award. As for Stapleton, he took the stage for a special performance of “American Girl.” With The Heartbreakers reuniting for the first time, the performance was the perfect tribute to Tom Petty.

In October 2017, Petty’s wife Dana York sadly found the singer unresponsive at their home. With Petty rushed to the hospital, doctors placed him on life support. But on October 2, he passed away. According to the reports, the legendary singer died from an accidental overdose.

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But the 2026 Americana Honor was about honoring his legacy on the stage. It was Petty’s talents that helped him land in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And during the event, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Ron Blair, and Stan Lynch joined Stapleton for an unforgettable collaboration. And thankfully, that performance was shared on social media.

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Not Even Chris Stapleton Can Fill The Shoes Of Tom Petty

As for the Americana Lifetime Achievement Awards, Campbell fought to express how much the moment mattered to the legacy of Petty and the Heartbreakers. “It’s really emotional and sweet to be here. Tom, I’m gonna miss rocking around with you.”

Nearly a decade has passed since Petty’s death, and yet, for The Heartbreakers, it remained a constant reminder of how the music continued even without the man who started it all. With Stapleton behind the mic, the band got the chance to rock alongside Petty’s songs one more time.

While the Heartbreakers have reunited in the past, the Americana Honors marked the first time the entire group came together. With Stapleton at the center, it was a fitting celebration of Petty. And for those wondering if the reunion would lead to more performances, Campbell insisted, “Nobody can fill those shoes. I can’t fill them, and I don’t know anybody else that I would want to fill them.”

Campbell made it clear the Heartbreakers weren’t looking for another Petty. But for a few minutes at the Ryman, Stapleton helped them remember what it felt like to have the band together once again.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)