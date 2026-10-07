Chris Stapleton Forced To Postpone 3 Shows as He Battles the Flu

There are few better ways to spend an evening than listening to Chris Stapleton serenade thousands of fans for hours. And for fans in Nebraska and Missouri, they were about to enjoy that experience as Stapleton was expected to take the stage on Wednesday in Lincoln, Nebraska. But sadly, those fans would have to wait a little longer as the country singer was forced to cancel the show. Working to reschedule the concert, it seemed that Missouri fans also received some bad news.

Not wasting a single moment of his time on the road, Stapleton prepared for a show on October 7 in Nebraska. From there, he was set to travel to Kansas City for back-to-back shows on October 9 and 10. But while Stapleton was excited to bring his All-American Road Show to Lincoln and Kansas City, he announced, “I am very sorry to let you know that I am battling the flu and am unable to perform this week’s shows.”

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Knowing how hard fans work to be part of his show, Stapleton promised to return. “I want to sincerely thank everyone who made plans to attend, and apologize for this inconvenience. We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

[RELATED: Chris Stapleton Finds Another Chris Stapleton in the Crowd at Ontario Show: “You’ll Be Signing Autographs for Everybody Later”]

Fans Irate Over Chris Stapleton’s New Schedule

Apparently, Stapleton wasn’t joking about the “very soon” part. Already releasing the new dates, the Kansas City shows were moved to October 14 and 15. As for the concert in Lincoln, it was changed to October 26. And understanding that the new dates might not work for every person, the country singer added in the caption, “Please contact your point of purchase by October 13 for a refund if you cannot attend.”

Although sharing the new dates and offering refunds, Stapleton still couldn’t make every person happy. “Flying in from Vegas for the weekend. Unfortunately, we can’t reschedule for midweek next week due to work commitments. Losing out on tickets and flights…” Another comment read, “Also a weekend ticket to a Wednesday?!?!?!? That doesn’t make sense for the majority of people.”

The timing might have left some fans scrambling, but Stapleton’s absence from the stage won’t last long. And with all three shows already rescheduled, Stapleton made it clear he planned on making it up to Lincoln and Kansas City as soon as possible. Or at least to the people who could attend.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)