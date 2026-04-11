This Country Singer Doesn’t Think Chris Stapleton Has Enough Grammys, Actually

Chris Stapleton never sought the limelight. Moving to Nashville from his native Kentucky in 1996, he got his start behind the scenes, penning more than 1,000 songs in 10 years for country music mainstays like George Strait and Tim McGraw. When he finally stepped out of the publishing house and behind the mic, it turned out the man can sing. Since releasing his septuple-platinum debut solo album Traveller in 2015, Stapleton, 47, has collected 11 Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 15 Country Music Association Awards. And if you ask fellow country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson, it’s still not enough.

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Jamey Johnson Was “Absolutely Blown Away” the First Time He Heard Chris Stapleton

During a recent appearance on the Like a Farmer podcast, the “In Color” singer seemingly couldn’t heap enough praise on his “Saturday Night in New Orleans” co-writer.

“Absolutely blown away,” Johnson said of his first time hearing the “Tennessee Whiskey” crooner’s voice. “If Chris Stapleton had 1,000 Grammys, it wouldn’t be enough to express how really good he is—as a singer and songwriter, and just a man.”

And it isn’t only Stapleton’s vocal abilities that have left an impression on the “High Cost of Living” hitmaker. “I mean, he’s a true intellectual and a hell of a businessman, but a hell of a family man. There ain’t much not to love about him,” Johnson continued.

[RELATED: Watch Jamey Johnson Honor Chris Stapleton With Special “Whiskey and You” Performance at ACM Honors]

That’s lofty praise, indeed—and we’re sure the Alabama native isn’t saying that just because fans often mistake him for his fellow long-haired, bearded, raspy-voiced country singer-songwriter.

“Back before the color left my hair, I flew into John Tune airport one night after a show, and I asked them to bring my car around. And they did,” Johnson, 50, told Nashville Now last year. “And they handed me the keys and the tag said ‘Stapleton.’ I grabbed a picture of that and sent it to Chris. He said he gets the same s—.”

Is Chris Stapleton Releasing New Music?

While Chris Stapleton hasn’t exactly been quiet career-wise of late, his most recent album, Higher, came out in 2023. Unfortunately, that seems unlikely to change anytime soon.

When asked earlier this year if he had been working on new music, the “White Horse” singer replied bluntly, “Nope.”

While disappointing, fans will still have the opportunity to catch Stapleton on his All-American Road Show concert series starting May 23 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured image by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA