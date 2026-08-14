Chris Stapleton Finds Another Chris Stapleton in the Crowd at Ontario Show: “You’ll Be Signing Autographs for Everybody Later”

The last album to be released by Chris Stapleton was back in 2023 with Higher. Although the hitmaker hadn’t released an album in nearly three years, he remained busy with his All-American Road Show Tour. Traveling all over the United States and Canada, Stapleton was excited to share a few of his hit classics with fans. But during his recent performance, the country star noticed a person who looked familiar. Not needing much time to figure it out, Stapleton was shocked to be looking at himself.

When taking the stage in Toronto, Stapleton walked out to thousands of screaming fans. Ready to entertain them, the singer locked eyes with a fan who looked exactly like him. It didn’t take long before Stapleton called out the individual and was ready to put him to work. “Hello, Canadian twin! We’ll put you to work; you better watch out. You’ll be signing autographs for everybody later.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing a video of the sudden surprise on Instagram, it gained thousands of views as fans thanked Stapleton for an unforgettable night. Looking at the comments, the Stapleton twin, Dave McNab, commented, “Was a pretty cool moment for me. I have to say.”

[RELATED: This Country Singer Doesn’t Think Chris Stapleton Has Enough Grammys, Actually]

Fan Impersonates More Than Chris Stapleton

An Ontario native, McNab was more than a fan of Stapleton. He was also an impersonator. Using the slogan “Outlaw State of Mind: The Ultimate Tribute to Chris Stapleton,” it seemed that McNab got the blessing of the artist he was mimicking.

Although impersonating Stapleton was more than enough work, McNab embraced the persona of another singer – Luke Combs. Calling it “Beautiful Crazy: The Luke Combs Experience,” the singer gained a sizable following. One fan insisted, “Dave is a fantastic dude. I go see him whenever he’s in my area.”

Looking at Stapleton’s schedule, the singer would return to the United States on August 14 for a show at Fenway Park in Boston. Not wanting to travel alone, the hitmaker brought a few friends along for the ride. They included Zach Top and Allen Stone.

Booking concerts throughout October, Stapleton still had plenty of chances to spot another familiar face in the crowd. But after meeting McNab in Toronto, the country star had already found a pretty convincing backup.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)