This Classic Rock Band Broke the Record for Having the Most No. 2 Singles, but They’re All No. 1 to Me

As coveted as the No. 1 spot on the charts might be, coming in second is no small feat when one considers the hundreds and hundreds of songs that the No. 2 track had to beat to get there. To be in the Top 10 at all is impressive, let alone consistently over several releases. One of the most successful silver-rated rock bands of all time is far and away Creedence Clearwater Revival.

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The California rock band held the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 more often than any other group in this genre, boasting five second-spot songs throughout their career. (Pop artists have CCR beat, with Drake coming in at twelve, Taylor Swift at ten, and Madonna at six.) Elvis Presley technically tied the record for the number of No. 2 singles. But unlike CCR, he also holds a record for No. 1 tracks.

Creedence Clearwater Revival might not have spent the most time at the top of the charts. Still, their No. 2 singles remain just as ubiquitous and beloved today as they were when they were competing against a wellspring of great music in the late 1960s.

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Many No. 2 Singles

From the summer of 1969 to the fall of 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival was a staple of the Billboard Hot 100. Coming in just shy of first place, CCR’s biggest hits at No. 2 included “Proud Mary”, “Bad Moon Rising”, “Travelin’ Band/Who’ll Stop The Rain”, and “Lookin’ Out My Back Door/Long As I Can See The Light”. These singles came from the albums Bayou Country, Green River, and Cosmo’s Factory, respectively. (The last two were both from Cosmo’s.)

Still, CCR had plenty of other career-defining tracks around this time. Although they didn’t reach the No. 2 spot on the Hot 100, Creedence Clearwater Revival fans repeatedly won over rock ‘n’ roll lovers with tracks like “Fortunate Son”, “Run Through The Jungle”, and “Have You Ever Seen The Rain”. Even today, these tracks remain in regular rock radio rotation, despite never getting their time to shine at No. 1.

All things considered, Creedence had a lot of competition in the late 1960s and early 70s. Although this writer would admit to being a little biased, there was an exceptional amount of great music dominating the mainstream charts around this time. Rock bands like The Rolling Stones, The Doors, and The Beatles were in their prime. The pop and R&B scene had major players like Sly & the Family Stone, The 5th Dimension, The Box Tops, and Tom Jones.

Under those conditions, No. 2 kind of feels like No. 1.

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