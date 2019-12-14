As GRAMMY-nominated Thomas Rhett continuously “ups the ante” (Vulture), he concludes a whirlwind 2019 today announcing his headlining THE CENTER POINT ROAD TOUR with special guests Cole Swindell and HARDY. The reigning ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year will bring CENTER POINT ROAD (The Valory Music Co.) to cities across North America beginning with back-to-back shows in Gilford, NH on May 29. Live Nation is the official tour promoter and fans can first purchase tickets beginning Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com. Stay tuned for more information.

2020 THE CENTER POINT ROAD TOUR:

5/29 – Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH*

5/30 – Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH*

6/5 – Ruoff Music Center – Indianapolis, IN

6/6 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

6/7 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

6/11 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

6/12 – KeyBank Pavilion – Burgettstown, PA

6/19 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

6/20 – Coral Sky Amphitheater – West Palm Beach, FL

7/9 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

7/10 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

7/11 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

7/16 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Birmingham, AL

7/17 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

7/23 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT

7/24 – Idaho Center Amphitheater – Boise, ID

7/30 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Sacramento, CA

7/31 -Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mtn. View, CA

8/7 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

8/8 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

8/21 – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, ME

8/22 – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT

8/23 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

8/27 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

8/28 – BB&T Pavilion – Philadelphia, PA

8/29 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

*Dates do not include Cole Swindell

Just months since Thomas Rhett, “at the top of his musical game,” (Winnipeg Free Press) earned his second consecutive No. One on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in less than two years with CENTER POINT ROAD, which also broke streaming records upon release, the album continues to earn accolades and widespread critical praise. Thomas Rhett co-produced and co-wrote all 16 songs on the “expansive record” (Associated Press) as he’s “comfortably grown into a star with something to say” (Billboard), notching a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album as well being honored as a CMT Artist of the Year and earning multiple CMA, AMA, CMT, People’s Choice, and Teen Choice Award nominations throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the in-demand entertainer’s live show continues to draw praise as “hit singles keep pouring out of him” (St. Louis Post Dispatch) and “the atmosphere was electric” across his 2019 VERY HOT SUMMER TOUR, which drew over 775,000 fans. Outside of the 40-city trek, Thomas Rhett brought new music to multiple national television performances this year including SNL, ACM Awards, TODAY’s Summer Concert Series, CMT Music Awards, CMA Music Fest (including fourth year co-hosting duties), The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CMA Music Awards and American Music Awards.

Rounding out the year, the 13x chart-topper returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (12/11). Watch his performance of “Notice” here. Additionally, Thomas Rhett was part of the prestigious 2019 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. where he paid tribute to Sesame Street, which is set to air on CBS Dec. 15 at 8/7 p.m. CT. His full performance on the iconic show will premiere in 2020 on HBO.

CENTER POINT ROAD is a return to Thomas Rhett’s roots and connects fans to his past, weaving together autobiographical stories with familiar sounds that have propelled his meteoric career. The album’s PLATINUM lead single, “Look What God Gave Her” was first introduced on SNL and soared to No. One, following a slew of RIAA-certified PLATINUM and GOLD chart-toppers, bringing Thomas Rhett’s No. One tally at Country radio to 13 as his “emotional epic” (Billboard) current Top 5 single “Remember You Young” continues its fast climb at radio. Thomas Rhett was named Country radio’s most played artist of 2018, following a CMA Triple Play award for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, adding to his collection of trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more. For more information on new music and upcoming tour dates, visit ThomasRhett.com.

In the five years since the release of his debut album on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has toured with the biggest superstars in Country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and officially became a headliner on his own Reason To Drink Tours in 2018. Swindell has sold out all four of his Down Home Tours in support of the Down Home Sessions I, II, III, IV. He kicks off his headlining Down To Earth Tour in March 2020. The GRAMMY-nominated recording artist has racked up an impressive and incomparable record-breaking NINE No. 1 singles (the only solo artist in the history of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase to top the charts with first seven singles); 11 No. 1 singles as a songwriter; one 1 billion+ audience reaching single (“You Should Be Here”), eight Platinum singles; a Platinum-certified debut album; a Gold-certified sophomore album and over 1 BILLION on demand streams as well as numerous songwriting honors including being the NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year (2016), winning two CMA Triple Play Awards in both 2015 (as the only performer to claim the title) and again in 2016 (for penning three No. 1 songs in a 12 month span) and Music Row’s Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year during his debut (2015) with celebrated songwriting credits.

Big Loud Records/Tree Vibez Music HARDY continues to put his loud-and-rowdy stamp on modern Country music as both an artist and a CMA-nominated songwriter (Song of the Year – Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country”). Releasing HIXTAPE VOL. 1, with 17 all-star collaborations (Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch) on 10 brand new tracks, the unprecedented compilation album has been praised as “one of the most ambitious projects of the year” (Billboard). The countrified mixtape follows career-launching EPs THIS OLE BOY and WHERE TO FIND ME, which produced Top 25 debut single “REDNECKER,” the down South, swampy anthem that defines his brand of Country. The pride of Philadelphia, MS, has been highlighted as a member of CMT’s 2019 Listen Up class, a Vevo DSCVR artist, a MusicRow 2020 Next Big Thing artist and “One To Watch” by Rolling Stone, Amazon, Pandora and more. As a songwriter, HARDY is “one of Music Row’s most consistent hit-makers on the rise” (CMT), tallying four #1 singles in the last 18 months – Morgan Wallen’s PLATINUM “Up Down” (feat. Florida Georgia Line), FGL’s 2X PLATINUM “Simple,” Chris Lane’s GOLD “I Don’t Know About You” and Shelton’s PLATINUM “God’s Country.” HARDY will join Cole Swindell’s DOWN TO EARTH TOUR in March 2020, after completing his first-ever headlining run on SiriusXM’s THE HIGHWAY FINDS TOUR.