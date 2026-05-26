On This Day in 1975, Willie Nelson Released the Career-Defining Album His Label Didn’t Want To Release

On this day (May 26) in 1975, Willie Nelson released Red Headed Stranger. Later that year, it became his first album to reach the top of the chart. It stayed at No. 1 for five nonconsecutive weeks. Additionally, it produced “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” Nelson’s first No. 1 single, which spent two weeks at the top.

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By the mid-1970s, Nelson had seen some success as a songwriter and recording artist. Several stars had hits with his songs, including Patsy Cline (“Crazy”) and Faron Young (“Hello Walls”). He had also notched a handful of hit singles and albums. That success, coupled with his manager’s negotiating skills, gave Nelson plenty of leverage when he started negotiating a new deal with Columbia Records.

The one thing that Nelson wanted from his new recording contract was creative control. Like many other artists, he wanted to make the music he wanted to hear instead of what label decision-makers believed would sell. He immediately flexed that control with his first Columbia release, Red Headed Stranger.

Willie Nelson Stuck to His Guns

Willie Nelson recorded Red Headed Stranger at the Autumn Sound studio in Garland, Texas. The process only took a couple of days, and his label hated the result. Decades later, no one can deny the classic LP’s longevity.

“I recorded the album in just one take,” Nelson told the Library of Congress in 2016. “Actually, we recorded it in two days. It was just a brief time in the studio because I knew the material. We had good studio musicians, and that’s all that’s required,” he recalled. “I don’t need a lot of time. I’ve never liked to spend too much time in the studio. I like to be prepared, know what I’m going to do.”

“Columbia was not open to the idea of it. They wanted a big production–record companies always want a big production. They think it equals a lot of money. I think they were always hoping to cross over to the pop field in those days. I just wanted it to be a guy and a guitar.”

No One Saw Nelson’s Vision

Initially, Columbia executives who heard Red Headed Stranger wondered why Willie Nelson was bringing them a collection of demos. When they learned that they were hearing the finished product, they pushed for more production. Bruce Lundvall, president of Columbia at the time, wanted Nelson to send it to Billy Sherrill for overdubbing. Sherrill was a master of the Nashville Sound and worked with Charlie Rich, George Jones, and Tammy Wynette.

Sherrill thought the album sounded horrible and asked if Nelson had recorded it in his living room. He said it sounded cheap and that the LP hadn’t been produced at all.

In short, everyone from A-list producers to the president of his label didn’t think Red Headed Stranger was ready for release. However, their opinions didn’t matter. Nelson’s contract stated that he had full creative control over his output. As a result, he released the LP without any input or modification.

Rick Blackburn, a Columbia executive, summed up the reality of the album’s success in Willie: An Autobiography. “Red Headed Stranger was a hit for all the wrong reasons. It didn’t follow the formula, the fashionable mix of the day. There were 1,000 reasons why that record should not be a hit,” he said. “But the Red Headed Stranger project took on Willie’s personality and became a hit for the right reasons–because it was Willie Nelson. It was Willie’s statement.”

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