Three Major Acts Are Sitting Out the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony, but Not All for the Same Reason

Although most artists spend decades in the music industry, only a select few receive the honor of induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A dream for most, Iron Maiden watched it become a reality as the organization announced the group was part of the 2026 class. Other inductees included Sade and Oasis. While each group brought their own unique sound to the airwaves, all three of them had one thing in common – none were attending the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

On Saturday, the Rock Hall will celebrate those voices and groups that defined an era or generation. With the event being held in Los Angeles, Iron Maiden wasn’t willing to make the trip. Especially with the group being on tour. “As the most observant have already noticed, the band will be on tour in Australia around the November date of the Induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles.”

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While grateful for the induction, Iron Maiden’s manager Rod Smallwood insisted, “In accepting, Iron Maiden made it very clear to the R&R HoF that the fans always come first and that the shows will of course go on.”

Next up was Sade. Helmed by Sade Adu, she announced that the group would follow Iron Maiden and not attend. “Sorry we can’t be there in person to celebrate with the other artists. Please know that our absence takes nothing away from how much this recognition means to us.”

[RELATED: 4 No. 1 Hits by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers That Feature Vocals by Other Rock Hall Inductees]

Liam Gallagher Isn’t About To Miss Christmas For Rock And Roll Hall of Fame

Also thankful for the Rock Hall acknowledging Sade, Adu considered it a gift. “Being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame is both a gift and a timely reminder to give thanks, not only to those who voted for us but also every single person who lets our music into their lives.”

And lastly, Oasis. Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have expressed their thoughts on the Rock Hall before. Although not having the best outlook on the organization, Oasis was placed in the induction class. But apparently, Liam had some Christmas shopping to do. “It’s too far to be going for the night I got s— to do it’s Christmas. Listen i dont like award ceremonies they freak me out I dont know why I just get weird vibes.”

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As for his brother, Noel booked a performance at Goldie’s EFG Jazz Festival. Located at London’s Royal Festival Hall, it will mark his first solo performance since Oasis. A special moment in his career, the singer’s seat at the Rock Hall will also be vacant.

Despite the absence of three major inductees, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will move forward as planned. And while fans won’t get to see Iron Maiden, Sade, or Oasis accept their honors in person, their contributions to music will still be celebrated.

(Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)