P!nk Reacts to Rock Hall Nomination With a Special Message to the Misfits

Releasing the full list of nominees for the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, P!nk found herself in a select group of people thanks to her powerful career on stage. Known for hits like “So What” and “Get the Party Started”, the singer was still in shock over being recognized by the Rock Hall. Although P!nk and fans will have to wait to see if she enters the Rock Hall, the nomination alone was a major milestone that the singer dedicated to the misfits in a touching message.

Sharing a post on Instagram, P!nk was thrilled to be nominated. But she didn’t see the milestone as just a celebration of her career. “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. How is this possible?! Look what we did together y’all!!!!! I never ever fit neatly into a box. That was kind of the whole point.”

Using the word “we”, P!nk made it clear that her achievement was a collective effort. Knowing the dedication of not just her crew but fans, she added, “This nomination isn’t mine; it’s ours. It’s for every one of us who ever felt like an outsider or underdog and found something in this music that made them feel less alone.”

Rock Hall Labels P!nk “Gravity-Defying”

Again, P!nk will have to wait to see if her nomination turns into an induction. But for now, she was happy as the Rock Hall described her as “gravity-defying” in a separate post. “Pink fused rebellion with radical honesty — blending pop, rock, and R&B into songs that hit like a gut punch and a pep talk in the same breath, backed by gravity-defying live performances that have sold out arenas and stadiums worldwide for over two decades.”

Highlighting her achievement in selling over 135 million albums, the Rock Hall concluded, “With over 135 million records sold and sharp social commentary woven throughout her catalog, she has never once compromised the voice or the message.”

As for the other singers standing alongside Pink as Rock Hall nominees:

The Black Crowes Jeff Buckley Mariah Carey Phil Collins Melissa Etheridge Lauryn Hill Billy Idol INXS Iron Maiden Joy Division/New Order New Edition Oasis Pink Sade Shakira Luther Vandross Wu-Tang Clan

Whether or not she ultimately hears her name called on induction night, Pink’s influence on modern pop and rock is already firmly cemented for the fans who have grown up with her fearless honesty and powerhouse performances.

