“No. Not After What They Did to Me and My Family”: Peter Hook Declines Reunion With New Order at Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

A moment of celebration for fans of Joy Division and New Order as the groups were announced among the 2026 induction class at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A historic milestone for any artist or group, it seems that Peter Hook cared little about attending the event and sharing the stage with his former bandmates Gillian Gilbert, Stephen Morris, and Bernard Sumner. Although a major moment in his career, Hook insisted, “I won’t stand with them.”

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The Rock Hall has come under fire in recent years for how the organization picks its inductees. For some, they believed the Rock Hall should be reserved for just that – rock music. Learning that both bands he helped form were inducted, Hook was thrilled. But that still didn’t mean he was ready to reunite with the former band.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Hook stated clearly, “No. No. Not after what they did to me and my family, no. I won’t stand with them. No. I couldn’t give a s**t [how it would work]. I’m not bothered. You’ve got to have morals.”

Hook left New Order in 2007, believing at the time that the group was coming to an end. New Order was a product of Joy Division and was formed after frontman Ian Curtis’ tragic death in 1980. He was only 23. While the band discussed retiring in the past, they eventually reunited in 2011. That moment started a legal battle that took years to resolve.

[RELATED: Liam Gallagher, Peter Hook, and Billy Idol React to Their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions]

Peter Hook Open To A Dialogue: “Life Is Full Of Surprises”

While fighting over royalties, Hook and New Order came to a settlement in 2017. But even with nearly a decade passing since that moment, the musician remained steadfast in his stance, making it clear that time hasn’t healed the rift.

Although still holding animosity toward his former band, Hook was open to a dialogue. Not knowing what the future held, he suggested, “If Bernard pops his head around and goes, ‘Hey Hooky, sorry about that eight-year legal battle that cost you six years’ wages. I’m really sorry about it. We should maybe have just had a chat about it.’ So you never know, dear. Life is full of surprises. I’m sure that could be a lovely one.”

For those hoping for a reunion, Hook admitted to not talking to Gilbert or Sumner for 15 years. The last time he spoke with Morris was during the early 2020s.

Again, grateful for the induction, Hook shared his excitement, noting there were “many, many reasons” to celebrate the honor – though, he added bluntly, “not one other member of the band is a reason.”

(Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)