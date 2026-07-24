Noel Gallagher Once Called This Rock Legend the “Antichrist” of Music

Noel Gallagher is best known for his music, but a close second are his often harsh comments about fellow musicians. You have to give it to him for keeping the raucous, vitriol of rock alive. One of his most famous comments against a rocker saw him call someone the “Antichrist” of music.

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The Musician Noel Gallagher Called the “Antichrist” of Music

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Funnily enough, the man that Gallagher once called the “Antichrist”, Phil Collins, is now set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year alongside Oasis. Clearly, the voting body didn’t think about this longstanding feud when drafting the short list.

Gallagher once “cleared” up that harsh insult thrown at the Genesis member. He said, “It was a flippant comment about him being the Antichrist. I’ll admit, they look bad in print. I probably gave a balanced view of Phil Collins that day, but what looks good is the bit about him being the Antichrist. But Phil Collins knows he can’t say anything about me because I’m the bollocks. And the fact that he’s bald.”

That’s about as good an apology as anyone is ever going to get from a Gallagher. As often happens with Oasis, there isn’t a lengthy backstory explaining why Gallagher thinks Collins is such a detriment to rock music, yet his opinion is staunch.

Collins hasn’t batted back at Gallagher much over the years, but he did once say, “They’re just horrible guys. They’re rude and not as talented as they think they are. They keep having a go at me, which I find strange.”

One of Collins’ kids tried to stick up for their dad at one point, mistaking Liam Gallagher for Noel, which obviously delighted the latter. “The best thing about the Phil Collins thing is that Liam got accosted by his children one day because they thought he was me. They had a pop at him, saying, ‘Why are you always having a f*****g go at our dad?’ When I heard about it, I thought, ‘I really hope someone filmed it.’ Anyway, f**k Liam. And f**k Phil Collins and all.”

When we zoom out, there really doesn’t seem to be any reason for this oddly matched fight. But then, different generations of rock have long struggled to coexist. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will likely be an interesting development in this ongoing story.

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)